Kamala Harris Played a Larger Role Than We Thought In Biden's Border Crisis

As Vice President Kamala Harris eyes the Democratic nomination, critics are pointing to the disastrous southern border which she was appointed to secure but instead allowed tens of thousands of illegal aliens into the U.S.

Advertisement

A new report suggests that Harris knew what she was doing by neglecting the border crisis, playing an “instrumental” role in the U.S.'s current situation.

Earlier this summer, President Joe Biden announced that he would sign an executive amnesty order that allowed at least 550,000 illegal immigrant spouses of American citizens and children to receive green cards that would eventually give them naturalized American citizenship.

According to Reuters, Harris was the driving force that put Biden’s plan into motion.

Harris reported asked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to create a Catch and Release network that allowed millions of illegal aliens to walk over the border and into the nation’s interior.

The vice president has secured the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who hopes Harris will grant amnesty to the nearly 22 million illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S.

“I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship. All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform,” Warren said. “Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.”

Harris, who successfully let illegal aliens overrun the country under Biden’s term, is now working overtime to “erase all evidence” that she was named the “border czar.”

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings suggested the Democratic Party will try to flip the script and blame former President Donald Trump for the Biden/Harris border crisis.

One of the network’s hosts, Abby Phillip, attempted to blame Republicans for the mess Biden made.

Alan Bersin, the former Secretary of Education in California under the Obama Administration, claimed that Harris was never given the portfolio of border czar in the first place.

Roberta Jacobson, a former coordinator for the U.S.-Mexico border in the Biden Administration, also attempted to downplay Harris’ role in securing the border, claiming the vice president started off at a “disadvantage” when appointed to the role.

Meanwhile, Harris campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said, “There’s only one candidate in this race who will fight for real solutions to help secure our nation's border, and that's Vice President Harris.”