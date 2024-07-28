Turns Out No One Wanted Kamala Harris to Be the Dem Nominee, But Biden Endorsed Her Anyway

President Joe Biden reportedly only endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to spite other Democrats who called on him to exit the race.

According to a New York Post report, Biden was seeking revenge on his Democrat colleagues, especially former President Obama, who teamed up and forced the 81-year-old president out of the race when they realized there would be no way of defeating former President Donald Trump.

“It was Joe’s big f–k you,” a source told the outlet. “Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.’”

Another “well-placed Democratic source” echoed similar remarks, suggesting that endorsing Harris was his way of asserting force as his final hoorah in office.

Obama reportedly wanted Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to be “at the top of the ticket.”

The former president, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wanted to hold “a mini primary” instead, which Obama believed Harris would fail.

Biden endorsing Harris was “Joe truly knifing Obama and Pelosi in the back for making him stand down.”

The report also noted that Biden wants to take on a role in Harris’ campaign despite being ousted because of his cognitive decline, which was affecting his presidency.

“It allows Biden to retain leverage as a much more experienced hand at national politics, which will be good for her,” the source said. “It means her campaign won’t be run by a bunch of insular advisors.”

After mounting pressure to resign, the president announced his exit from the 2024 race last week. A Washington insider claimed that the Democratic Party had plans to invoke the 25th American against Biden, which would have compelled Harris and the cabinet to remove him from office.

Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were one of the last Democrats to endorse Harris as the nominee.

“Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance,” the source added.