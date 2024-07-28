Georgia Swing Voter Had Some Damning Remarks About Kamala Harris' Character
Another Poll on Biden's Health Cover-Up Is Devastating for Kamala Harris
Hezbollah and Israel Are on the Brink of War...And the Biden White House...
The Phone Call Between The Obamas And Kamala Was As Fake As It...
Oklahoma Is Teaching Kids 'Indispensable' Part of US History, Whether 'Woke Radicals' Like...
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 227: Why You Need To Know More About...
Flabby Bureau of Investigation: Lack of Candor and Reduced Physical Standards
Kamala Harris Changes Course on Fracking
Turns Out No One Wanted Kamala Harris to Be the Dem Nominee, But...
Here's the New Effort for Biden Donors to Demand Their Money Back
JD Vance Sure Was Fired Up When Speaking Out Against How Kamala Harris...
Want to Support Anti-Woke Entertainment? Go See Twisters.
Kamala Harris’ Poisonous Word Salad
SAVE Act Is Democrats’ Mask Off Moment on 'Protecting Democracy'
Tipsheet

Jen Psaki Apologizes for Biden's Watch-Check Moment After U.S. Soldiers Died In Botched Afghan Withdrawal

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 28, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a much overdue apology to the families of the 13 Gold Star military service members who died during President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal. 

Advertisement

Psaki defended Biden in her book “Say More” for checking his watch in the middle of a ceremony honoring the late soldiers as their bodies returned to the United States. 

In her book, she claimed that Biden didn’t look at his watch during the ceremony despite photos confirming that he did. 

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) wrote on X that Psaki “agreed to apologize” to the Gold Star families during a House Foreign Affairs interview. 

“She agreed to apologize to the 13 Afghanistan Gold Star families whom she falsely contradicted in her book when she said Biden didn’t look at his watch,” Waltz said. “This isn’t a partisan or gotcha moment. This is the right thing to do as fellow Americans, and I pray she follows through.”

Recommended

Turns Out No One Wanted Kamala Harris to Be the Dem Nominee, But Biden Endorsed Her Anyway Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Psaki reportedly said she regrets causing any pain to the families by dismissing Biden’s infamous watch-check moment. 

“After pressing her multiple times if she had something she wanted to say to them, Ms. Psaki asked the chairman to pass along her apology to the families and to express her regret for the pain she caused them. He has done that,” Foreign Affairs Committee majority spokeswoman Leslie Shedd said. “After pressing her multiple times if she had something she wanted to say to them, Ms. Psaki asked the chairman to pass along her apology to the families.” 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Turns Out No One Wanted Kamala Harris to Be the Dem Nominee, But Biden Endorsed Her Anyway Sarah Arnold
Georgia Swing Voter Had Some Damning Remarks About Kamala Harris' Character Matt Vespa
Here's the New Effort for Biden Donors to Demand Their Money Back Rebecca Downs
JD Vance Sure Was Fired Up When Speaking Out Against How Kamala Harris Questioned His Loyalty Rebecca Downs
The Phone Call Between The Obamas And Kamala Was As Fake As It Gets In Politics Derek Hunter
Another Poll on Biden's Health Cover-Up Is Devastating for Kamala Harris Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Turns Out No One Wanted Kamala Harris to Be the Dem Nominee, But Biden Endorsed Her Anyway Sarah Arnold
Advertisement