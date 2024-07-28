Jen Psaki Apologizes for Biden's Watch-Check Moment After U.S. Soldiers Died In Botched Afghan Withdrawal

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a much overdue apology to the families of the 13 Gold Star military service members who died during President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Advertisement

Psaki defended Biden in her book “Say More” for checking his watch in the middle of a ceremony honoring the late soldiers as their bodies returned to the United States.

In her book, she claimed that Biden didn’t look at his watch during the ceremony despite photos confirming that he did.

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) wrote on X that Psaki “agreed to apologize” to the Gold Star families during a House Foreign Affairs interview.

“She agreed to apologize to the 13 Afghanistan Gold Star families whom she falsely contradicted in her book when she said Biden didn’t look at his watch,” Waltz said. “This isn’t a partisan or gotcha moment. This is the right thing to do as fellow Americans, and I pray she follows through.”

Just left the House Foreign Affairs interview with Jen Psaki.



She agreed to apologize to the 13 Afghanistan Gold Star families whom she falsely contradicted in her book when she said Biden didn’t look at his watch.



This isn’t a partisan or gotcha moment. This is the right… — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 26, 2024

Psaki reportedly said she regrets causing any pain to the families by dismissing Biden’s infamous watch-check moment.

“After pressing her multiple times if she had something she wanted to say to them, Ms. Psaki asked the chairman to pass along her apology to the families and to express her regret for the pain she caused them. He has done that,” Foreign Affairs Committee majority spokeswoman Leslie Shedd said. “After pressing her multiple times if she had something she wanted to say to them, Ms. Psaki asked the chairman to pass along her apology to the families.”