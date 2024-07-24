Harris Campaign Working Overtime to Hide Her Far-Left Record

According to a new report, the Harris campaign is working overtime to conceal Vice President and likely the new Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ far-left record.

GovTrack’s scorecard rated Harris as the most liberal senator in 2019, outpacing Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) due to her radical agenda.

CBS: "You're considered the most liberal United States senator."



KAMALA: "I— somebody said that, and it was actually Mike Pence on the debate stage..."



CBS: "Actually, nonpartisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator."



KAMALA: *blank stare* pic.twitter.com/rmcz43aNNb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2024

On Wednesday, Politico Playbook highlighted just a few of Harris’s most radical agenda items, including her support for the Green New Deal, a ban on fracking, restoration of felon voting rights, and elimination of private health insurance.

Not to mention that she co-sponsored legislation that aimed to protect illegal immigrants from deportation.

These are the views, of course, of a Democrat who joined a rush to the left during a presidential primary that looks incredibly ill-advised in retrospect to many in the party — including Harris, we suspect. Some of her former aides admit she was struggling to find footing in a party that, at the time, appeared to be moving sharply left. But the comments are there, on tape, and she can expect to be pressed on whether she still subscribes to those views. We’re told Harris’ team is still working through how they’ll respond to those attacks. But her practice over the years has been to let her more recent work speak for itself, so expect her to try to refocus questions about those past views as a senator and a candidate onto the work she has done as VP over the past four years. Via Politico Playbook.

Harris also was a significant advocate for defunding the police and supported cuts to Los Angeles’s police department. She once claimed that closing the southern border violated federal law while saying she wouldn’t “treat” illegal immigrants as “criminals.”

In addition, the VP once called to abolish ICE, but when pressured about it, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to deny it.

Karine Jean-Pierre won't say if Kamala Harris still supports abolishing ICE — which she publicly called for during her failed presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/DcLn36cuQ8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2024

The outlet noted that Harris won’t stray too far from President Joe Biden’s agenda. According to her campaign, expect only some “modest shifts” in how the vice president handles things compared to how Biden did.

However, in regard to abortion, Harris appears to take a different approach.

Biden said he would only restore Roe v. Wade. On the other hand, Harris said that when “Congress passes a law to restore reproductive freedoms, as president of the United States, I will sign it into law.”