Fighter Jets Intercept Russian, Chinese Bombers As Biden Prepares to Address Americans

As President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation for the first time since dropping out of the 2024 race, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted two fighter jets from Russia and China.

NORAD "detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024.”

The United States and Canada were dispatched to conduct the intercept, which "remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace." Their activity "is not seen as a threat.”

