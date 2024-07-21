There's One Top Dem Who Wants Biden to Stay in the Race
Tipsheet

The Dems May Have Found Someone Worse Than Kamala to Replace Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 21, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Can you think of anyone worse than President Joe Biden to run the White House? I can— and that’s twice-failed presidential Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. 

An op-ed published by “The Hill” argued that America is desperately “ready for round two” of a Clinton ticket. 

As Democrats work to push Biden out of the 2024 race, the outlet asks who would be the strongest candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump, suggesting that Clinton is “not just a good one but one of the most qualified people ever to run for office.”

Author Pablo O’Hana argued that the ongoing debate of whether to drop Biden from the Democrat ticket is: “damaging, divisive,” and only further improves Trump’s chances of winning. 

The piece also claimed that millions of voters regretted not voting for Clinton in 2016, describing her as “the mightiest of all.” 

In a flashback to 2016, Democrats thought Clinton had the win in the bag. They thought, “No way could Trump beat her.” But boy, were they wrong. The 45th president defeated Clinton in a landslide election, winning 306 electoral votes and 45.9 percent of the popular vote. 

Now, if the rumors are true, it seems that Clinton may run it back one more time. But would she even have a chance at beating Trump? The odds don’t seem in her favor. According to polls, no matter who the Democrats pin Trump up against, he still comes out on top. 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems to be the only person who can defeat Trump, and even that seems like a stretch. 

According to O’Hana, Clinton would make the best candidate because she is "younger than both Biden and Trump,” has “an unparalleled resume and an unmatched depth of experience," and champions “children’s rights and health care.” 

He went on to call Clinton a “seasoned, savvy, and adaptable” candidate who can run on  a “platform of stability, restoration, and progress, with the credibility of her lifetime in public service and proven leadership.” 

The article did not stop short of pointing out that Clinton would be the first woman president. However, O’Hana acknowledged that working with female politicians can be “uniquely painful.”

At the same time, reports indicate that Clinton and former President Bill Clinton have privately urged donors to continue donating to Biden’s campaign as long as he remains the presumptive nominee. 

A source told CNN that the Clintons are choosing to be “deferential to Biden’s decision," but another source said they are “deferential to the process.” 

Since the president’s disastrous debate performance, donors have threatened to stop writing checks until Biden drops out, raising concerns about his mental incompetence. 

Despite mounting pressure to withdraw from the race, Biden has defiantly refused to do so. He claims he is the only candidate who can defeat Trump. 

As the Biden-Harris campaign hemorrhaged funds, it announced several upcoming fundraisers in Chicago and California to raise more cash. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

