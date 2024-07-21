Kamala Harris Takes Over Biden-Harris Campaign Account

In the aftermath of President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 race, Vice President Kamala Harris has officially taken over the Biden-Harris campaign account.

According to reports, the Biden-Harris campaign officially amended its filings with the Federal Election Commission to rename its principal committee “Harris for President.”

This means she would stay on the 2024 presidential ticket for the general election and acquire the funds the campaign raised while Biden was in office.

Before the president announced he was exiting the race, the campaign had nearly $96 million in cash.

“Specifically, because Biden and Harris share a campaign committee, the Vice President and her running mate can continue using the campaign’s existing funds for the general election if she is on the Democratic ticket as either the presidential or vice-presidential nominee,” founder and president of Campaign Legal Center Trevor Potter said in a statement.

“Vice President Harris is now a candidate for United States President in the 2024 election and will henceforth be conducting campaign activities only in pursuit of that office,” a letter read that the committee filed with the commission.

There are conflicting reports on whether the transfer of funds to Harris will be easy.

Former lawyer for an FEC commissioner Craig Engle said it would be a challenge because Biden can technically send the money back to his donors.

On the contrary, an election law expert at the Heritage Foundation, Dara Lindenbaum, said, “If Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic Party nominee, she will get access to the Joe Biden campaign funds.”

Meanwhile, moments after Biden withdrew from the race, the campaign saw a surge in donations.

ActBlue claimed it raised $27.5 million from small-dollar donors five hours after Biden endorsed Harris for president, while Venture capitalist Reid Hoffman said he plans to donate to Harris in addition to the $10 million he already made to Biden.

Reid endorsed Harris for president, saying she was the right person at the right time.

It is still unclear whether Harris will be the assumed Democrat nominee, but all signs seem to point that way.