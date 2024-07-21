Trump Responds to Biden Bailing on His Campaign
24 Hours Ago, Biden Insisted He Would Win the Election. What Changed?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 21, 2024 7:00 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 election race. 

However, just hours before his announcement, his campaign co-chair dismissed rumors he was withdrawing. So what changed? 

During an interview with CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond insisted the president was staying in the race and was even confident he would defeat former President Donald Trump. 

However, just a few hours later, Biden issued a statement via X saying he would no longer be seeking reelection. Though the president will serve out his term. 

"I want to be crystal clear. He's made a decision, and that decision is to accept the nomination and run for reelection or win reelection,” Richmond said. 

It was also reported that Biden's campaign staffers learned Biden was withdrawing from the race the same way the rest of the country did: through social media. 

However, less than 24 hours ago, Biden insisted that he would defeat Trump, tweeting that it was “the most important election of our lifetimes.” 

A Politico report noted that the Biden White House is in complete “turmoil” and that staffers were blind-sighted. 

“We’re all finding out by tweet,” one Democrat told the outlet. “None of us understand what’s happening.”

Insiders said that campaign staffers were working diligently in Delaware on behalf of Biden right up until he announced he was dropping out of the race. 

“I don’t think a soul in Delaware knew,” a Biden state official told the outlet. 

Earlier this week, the 81-year-old president was adamant about not exiting the race after he released an open letter to Congressional Democrats who were pressuring him to resign. 

Just last week, Biden acknowledged his age, telling Lester Holt, "I’m old,” but stressed that he is still as sharp as a tack and would win the election.

His exit from the 2024 race began to come to light after he told BET that he would consider dropping out only if there was a medical concern from doctors— which he said had yet to happen. Days later, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. 

During his interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, Biden said the only way he would withdraw from the race was if “the Lord almighty” came down himself “said 'Joe, get out of the race.’” 

