Man Arrested For Death Threats Against Trump, Vance Ahead of Their First Rally Together

A Florida man was arrested Friday for making "written threats to kill” against former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) ahead of their first rally as a potential and likely presidential team.

According to the Jupiter Police Department, 68-year-old Michael M. Wiseman reportedly wrote threats on his Facebook account that included bodily harm.

“JPD coordinated the investigation with the United States Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office," the police department said. "JPD officers took Wiseman into custody without incident. After investigating the reports and the suspect’s Facebook account, JPD detectives found that Wiseman had made multiple threats against Trump and Vance, who earlier this week became the Republican nominees for President and Vice President, respectively. Threats were also made concerning bodily harm to members of the Trump and Vance families.”

The threat comes just one week later after the would-be assassination against Trump during his Pennsylvania rally.

Remarkably, Trump walked away from the tragic incident with just being grazed by a bullet.

Trump and Vance will campaign on Saturday for the first time as a duo in Michigan.

Michigan is one of the critical swing states that is expected to determine the outcome of the election.

In 2016, Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes. However, in 2020, President Joe Biden won the state by 154,000 votes.

Trump’s choice of Vance was seen as a move to gain support among so-called Rust Belt voters in places like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio who helped Trump notch his surprise 2016 victory. Vance specifically mentioned those places during his acceptance speech at the convention, stressing his roots growing up poor in small-town Ohio and pledging not to forget working-class people whose “jobs were sent overseas and children were sent to war.” Democrats have dominated recent elections in Michigan, but Republicans now see an opening in the state as Democrats are increasingly divided about whether Biden should drop out of the race. Biden has insisted he is not quitting, and has attempted to turn the focus back towards Trump, saying Friday that Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican convention showcased a “dark vision for the future.” Via Associated Press.

Polls have shown the state trending toward Trump, and rumors have it that Biden is close to dropping out of the race.

According to a Fox News poll from earlier this year, Trump leads Biden in Michigan by just two percentage points, with Biden receiving 45 percent support and Trump garnering 47 percent.

The former president’s two-point lead falls within the poll’s plus or minus three percent margin of error.