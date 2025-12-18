The Washington Post Interviewed Tyler Robinson's Friends. They Confirmed What We Already Knew.

Tyler Robinson has been charged with the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. After his arrest, it was revealed that he had a transgender girlfriend and inscribed slogans like ‘Hey, Fascist, catch’ on the ammunition used in the attack. The media laughably tried to play the ‘we don’t know’ game regarding motivations, because everyone and their mother who wasn’t an idiot knew this kid was a leftist. The Washington Post interviewed Robinson’s friends, and they confirmed what we knew from day one:

Robinson sent the roommate an apparent confession that suggested a possible explanation for Kirk’s killing: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” he wrote in a message in the hours after the killing, according to charging documents.

[…]

A few times, when he was drunk, Robinson “would joke about right-wing politicians,” one person recalled, “like, that guy’s gonna catch a bullet one day or something like that.” No one took it seriously, he and another friend said, noting that it was the kind of flippant remark anyone in the group might make during a night of drinking.

In July 2024, Robinson reacted on Discord to the news that someone had shot Trump with a message that his friends understood to be a joke.

Robinson did not openly discuss his sexuality with people who spoke to The Post, but some started noticing that he was getting close with one of his two roommates, a person who had been assigned male at birth.

Two of the Magic [a card game] players said they thought Robinson was straight until he and that roommate grew openly affectionate, cuddling and kissing in the apartment. The roommate posted Halloween pictures with Robinson on a private Instagram account, writing, according to a screenshot, “My bf is the best, luv u.”

Around that same time, the roommate quietly began coming out to some people as transgender, according to three friends. Two others said they were not aware that the roommate was transitioning.

One person who spent a significant amount of time at the apartment in 2024 and early 2025 said the roommate approached him after a Magic game and declared, “Just so you know, I’m trans now.”

“You don’t have to change anything, like don’t change pronouns or whatever, just treat me like how you normally would,” the person recalled the roommate saying.

Robinson’s roommate increasingly complained about right-wing politicians, about anti-trans sentiment in Utah and about receiving funny looks from co-workers, the person said. Discord messages show that the roommate asked friends whether they wanted to attend an anti-Trump protest after the 2024 election; the archives do not show any reply from Robinson.

The roommate viewed Trump’s election as a loss for trans rights and was distraught, according to the person. More than once, the person said, he saw Robinson cradling his sobbing roommate in his arms.