Tipsheet

Here's What Fauci Had to Say About Trump's Injuries After Would-Be Assassination

Sarah Arnold
July 20, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Dr. Anthony Fauci is dismissing the almost-fatal injuries former President Donald Trump suffered after surviving an assassination attempt. 

Calling it a “superficial wound to the ear,” Fauci downplayed the shot of what could have left Trump bleeding out on the stage.

“I don’t think there is much more to it. I mean, from what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard, it was, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage," Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. 

A bullet grazed Trump’s ear after a sniper fired shots during the former president’s Pennsylvania rally last weekend. Miraculously, Trump turned his head with seconds to spare as the bullet made its way toward him.

During his Republican National Convention speech, Trump recalled the chilling moment of his near-death experience. He said he could hear a “whizzing” and “felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear.”

On the contrary, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta voiced concerns over further complications the former President might suffer due to how close the bullet struck his head. 

The concern is that gunshot blasts near the head can cause injuries that aren’t immediately noticeable, such as bleeding in or on the brain, damage to the inner ear or even psychological trauma. A rifle like the AR-15 can produce up to 1,300 foot-pounds of force. With that much power close to the head, there can be injuries beyond what’s visible. For example, a fracture to the thin bone in that region of the skull, an epidural hematoma (or bleeding between the skull and the brain) and damage to the bones of the inner ear, which can result in hearing loss, vertigo or dizziness. Via CNN. 

Then you get your liberal-spun accusations from chronic Trump haters—Joy Reid— who suggest Trump was hit by “glass.”

“I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?" Reid wrote in a post

