Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out
We Must Hope This Biden Development *Isn't* True
Was This the Cringiest Moment During Biden's Disastrous BET Interview?
From the Top Rope, Obama Bodyslams Biden's 2024 Chances to Dem Allies
Biden Faces More Than Bad Polling and a Total Dem Rebellion. His Campaign...
Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination...
Wait Until You Hear Joy Reid's Disgusting Comments About Iconic Trump Shooting Photo
Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Declares 'We're Going to Make America Great Again!'
CNN Urges Biden to Use His Covid Diagnosis as 'Excuse' to Drop Out...
Jasmine Crockett Really Posted This After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated
The Reason Why This Fraternity Is Receiving Backlash Will Shock You
Here's What the President's Physician Has to Say About Biden Testing Positive for...
New Swing State Poll Spells Catastrophic News for Biden
Here’s What Trump’s Family, Republican Lawmakers Said About His Injury From the Assasinati...
Tipsheet

Ex-Secret Service Agent Goes Scorched Earth on Agency Over Trump Assassination Attempt

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 18, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Secret Service is facing mounting pressure to explain how a 20-year-old would-be assassin climbed on top of a roof and fired shots at former President Donald Trump without authorities noticing. 

Advertisement

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino is demanding answers from the agency, revealing troubling details about the breach of security that left Trump injured. 

Bongino, who spent 12 years working in the Secret Service under President George W. Bush and President Obama, pointed out obvious mistakes that could have changed the trajectory of the country forever. 

He pointed to three issues plaguing the Secret Service that resulted in a would-be assassination of one of the most high-profile public figures in the country. 

One, Bongino wrote in an op-ed, is the lack of manpower and security equipment. 

How is it that multiple layers of law enforcement missed a man scaling the roof of a building less than 500 feet from the president? And why didn’t the security personnel heed the warnings of rally-goers who were caught on video alerting agents to the shooter? If the shooter on the roof was clearly visible to attendees on the ground, then he should have been visible to the security team on the ground. Here’s what I can tell you. Security personnel close to former President Trump reached out to me long before the assassination attempt to tell me Trump’s security team had repeatedly requested a larger security footprint, but they were repeatedly rebuffed. Via the New York Post. 

Recommended

RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
Advertisement

The second, according to Bongino, is failed leadership. 

He blamed the agency's incompetent and corrupt management for what could have changed the course of American history for the worse. Bongino accused Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle of aiming for 30 percent of the agency to be women by 2030. 

Bongino explained that DEI initiatives and hiring based on meeting quotas ultimately lower the agency's quality of personnel and standards. He then called on Cheatle to resign immediately. 

The third issue is the “politicization of an agency that necessitates, arguably above all others, political neutrality.” 

A would-be assassin nearly killed President Trump, did murder an innocent MAGA supporter, and critically injured two other rallygoers. This was no victory. Any spokesperson or talking head who overlooks the glaring mistakes made Saturday or who tries to paint the assassination attempt as a Secret Service success story is lying through their teeth and does not deserve your attention or respect. Via the Post. 

A new HarrisX/Forbes survey found that more than half (55 percent) of respondents believe the Secret Service is at fault for the would-be assassin of Trump and should be investigated. 

Advertisement

Only 45 percent said the agency did an “admirable job and reacted as fast as possible with bravery.”

Many question how the sniper got on the roof in the first place and why law enforcement was not guarding it despite it being only about 150 yards from the former president. 

In response, Cheatle claimed that police snipers were not put on the roof due to a “safety factor” of putting someone on a “sloped roof.”

Tags: TRUMP SECRET SERVICE

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
We Must Hope This Biden Development *Isn't* True Matt Vespa
Jasmine Crockett Really Posted This After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated Rebecca Downs
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination Attempt Spencer Brown
Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
Advertisement