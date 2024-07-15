Joe Biden's Latest Plan to Combat Inflation Is a Joke

President Joe Biden's plan to combat inflation? Jail food grocers for "price gouging."

The president’s so-called “plan” to fix inflation flew under the radar last week as the country was fixated on his disastrous debate performance and even worse interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Advertisement

The Biden Administration announced they will team up with 31 State Attorney Generals and go after grocers for “price gouging.”

There’s only one problem with your plan Joe-- grocers are not responsible for the rising cost of food.

However, Biden still managed to find a way to blame someone else for the problem he created.

Grocery costs are too high for families across the country.



We have a plan to tackle them. pic.twitter.com/hmEOfXdFMF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 3, 2024

In addition, the Biden Administration will provide low-income families of four $2,000 extra for groceries by spending more money on SNAP and its new summer EBT program. The government’s non-stop spending gradually worsens inflation.

Under the Biden Administration, the inflation rate averaged over five percent. In comparison, when former President Donald Trump was in office, inflation never averaged more than two percent.

Thank you Bidenomics.

The 81-year-old president has taken American jobs and their hard-earned tax dollars thanks to his radical economic policies.

As a result, overall prices have spiked 17.3 percent, with food prices increasing 20.2 percent. Rent costs are up 19 percent, and electricity costs are up 25 percent. Yet, Biden claims he is “focused on lowering costs” for Americans.

American’s Fourth of July BBQ cost an additional 30 percent from five years ago— when Trump was in office.

“Nationally, this means we are surpassing $7 per person for the first time, with the total meal coming to $7.12 per person. Your grocery bill may be a shock, but it is in line with the inflation that has roiled the economy – including the farm economy – over the last several years,” the American Farm Bureau Fourth of July survey noted.

Biden has repeatedly defended “Bidenomics,” claiming he created 13 million new jobs and slashed the federal budget by $1.7 trillion— which The Washington Post pointed out was "highly misleading.”

Moody’s Investors Service cut the outlook on the government’s spending to negative from stable, citing high interest rates and deficits.

“In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues,” Moody’s Investors predicted. “Moody’s expects that the US’ fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.”



