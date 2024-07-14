The Media Have Taken Their 'Trump Is a Threat to Democracy' Narrative Too Far

Republicans are blaming the attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on the Democratic Party after it has repeatedly accused him of being a "threat to democracy."

As the shock settles following the aftermath of the would-be assassination of Trump, a resurfaced video from Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson has come back to haunt him.

In 2015, during an interview with MSNBC, Wilson told the outlet that the donor class must “put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

Flash forward eight years, and that almost happened.

“Trump is still a powerful force right now and still holding a lot of the part of the base that is very activated by his message, the nativist message that`s got a fraction of the base energized,” Wilson began. “The donor class can`t just sit back on the sidelines and say, oh, well, don`t worry, this will work itself out. They`re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump. And that`s a fact.”

This is going viral, but just fyi Wilson made these remarks in 2015 https://t.co/KLztx4Si1o https://t.co/DMqTMskn7h — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 14, 2024

The Lincoln Project, a PAC founded by former Republicans who oppose Trump, called for an end to political violence on Saturday after the former president survived an attempted assassination.

Just hours earlier, the PAC claimed that Trump would impose a “terrible” future on the democracy of the United States.

It can be argued that the narrative the Democratic Party has fueled in its attack on Trump can be attributed to violence and hatred of the former president.

For instance, in 2022, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared a Trump rally to a Nazi rally.

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out how people get basically drawn in by Hitler. How did that happen? I’d watch newsreels and see this guy standing up there ranting and raving and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?'” Clinton said. “You saw the rally in Ohio the other night, Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised.”

Clinton’s remarks were just one example of the left inciting violence against Trump.

Before the attack happened, top Biden donor Reid Hoffman said he wished he would have made Trump into an “actual martyr.”

Peter Thiel sarcastically thanked Reid Hoffman for funding lawsuits against Trump because they had turned him into “a martyr,” increasing his chances of re-election.



From the stage, Hoffman shot back with his own sarcastic quip: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.” https://t.co/c9u6ifLvaW — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 12, 2024

Although not directly aimed at Trump, the 2020 riots that Democrats applauded suggested it was acceptable to incite political violence.

Instead of condemning the clashes with law enforcement, the left praised the violent protestors for “standing up for what they believe in.” As a result, this can warp minds into thinking that they can take the matter into their own hands just because they don’t like something or someone (Trump).

Democrat's constant condoning of violence has wreaked havoc on the country, and now the worst imaginable almost happened. The left should be eating their own words because the would-be assassination may have just cost them any chance they had of winning the election.

Donald Trump Jr. also blamed the attack on the Democratic Party, who consistently call Trump a "dictator" and a "threat to Democracy."

Don't tell me they didn't know exactly what they were doing with this crap. Calling my dad a "dictator" and a "threat to Democracy" wasn't some one off comment. It has been the *MAIN MESSAGE* of the Biden-Kamala campaign and Democrats across the country!!! pic.twitter.com/DjwhvU7VlF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise also accused Democrats of normalizing attacks on Trump, saying they have demonized him.

The left seems to have targeted Donald Trump as a person. They don't talk about how they don't like his tax and border policies. They just go after him personally. They demonize him. It's a weaponization that is dangerous. The mainstream media does it, too. They've got to look in the mirror, and they can't be immune from this because it's been an all-out assault on Donald Trump, the person, for years now. And it adds up. I mean, I saw this myself when the shooter went out on the baseball field to kill all of us as Republicans. The rhetoric from the left was what charged the shooter. And it was very violent rhetoric. It was rhetoric that's not even true about Republicans. And that's what's being said. Now, again, it's got to stop. They do it all the time and they just kind of act like, well, you know, it's somebody else. It's society. It's not society. All it takes is one unhinged person, but that one unhinged person is acting on things specifically that are said by the left. That's what's got to stop. Via Fox News Digital.