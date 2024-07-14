Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump's Security Detail
Democrat Expresses Disappointment that Would-Be Assassin Failed to Kill Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 14, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

A Democrat field director for Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was disappointed that the would-be assassin failed to kill former President Donald Trump on Saturday during a Pennsylvania rally. 

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Jacqueline Marsaw wrote, “Don’t miss me next time,” in reference to the shooter’s bullet making it past Trump with only scathing the outside of his ear. 

“I don’t condone violence, but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time. Ooops [sic], that wasn’t me talking,” she wrote. 

The Mississippi GOP called on Thompson to fire Marsaw for “condoning the attempted assassination of President Trump.” 

The Democrat then removed the post, claiming she “got overwhelmed in the moment" and blamed it on the fact she is a “diehard Democrat.” 

Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, condemned the attack on Trump. However, he failed to denounce his own staffer’s disgraceful comments. 

“There is no room in American democracy for political violence. I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident. I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” he wrote on X. 

Past remarks from Thompson have come back to haunt him thanks to reporters who reminded America that he trip to take away Trump’s Secret Service protections just months before the assassination attempt. 


