As Democrats Flee Biden's Side, Fetterman Refuses to Go Anywhere

As Democrats flee President Joe Biden’s side, one senator has vowed not to abandon him.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is defending Biden. The president faced immense scrutiny over his latest public appearances, during which he malfunctioned, sparking concern for his mental capabilities.

“Democrats, stop worrying about Joe Biden’s legacy and think about yours," Fetterman wrote on X. “Abandon a great president after a rough debate or stand with the only person who ever beat Trump’s a-- into dust. All must choose, but we’re headed for assured mutual destruction if we don’t cut the sh*t.”

So far, one Democrat senator and roughly 20 House Democrats have called on Biden to exit the race, arguing his declining health and repeated public gaffes will cost them the election.

However, Biden has defiantly ignored their calls, claiming he is the only candidate who can beat Trump.

Despite admitting he did not watch the entire presidential debate, Fetterman said that he had not seen Biden do anything so wrong that would have made him reconsider his support.

The Pennsylvania congressman also acknowledged that the 81-year-old president is not as sharp as he once was but believes he has “been a great president, and I do believe ultimately he can prevail.”

Fetterman is not the only Democrat standing up for Biden.

Far-left Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is also attacking Democrats who are urging Biden to step down.

In a New York Times op-ed, Sanders wildly claimed that Biden has been the “most effective president in the modern history of our country and is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump”— who he describes as a “demagogue and pathological liar.”

Sanders admitted, echoing the president's remarks that he is the only one to defeat Trump.



“Biden may not be the ideal candidate,” Sanders admitted, echoing the president’s remarks that he is the only one to defeat Trump.

Sanders also pointed out Biden’s old age, gaffe-prone nature, and stiff walk but declared that the presidential election is not an entertainment contest and that Democrats need to “stop the bickering and nit-picking” and support Biden.