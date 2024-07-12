Here are the Four Republicans Who Saved Merrick Garland From Inherent Contempt Resolution

Four Republicans saved U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland from being held in contempt over his refusal to provide an audio recording of President Joe Biden’s taped interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

GOP Reps. John Duarte (CA), David Joyce (OH), Michael Turner (OH), and Tom McClintock (CA) all voted against Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s (R-FL) measure in a 204 to 210 vote.

The resolution was introduced on the House floor on Wednesday in an effort to fine Garland $10,000 a day until he cooperated with a congressional subpoena. House Republicans reportedly urged Luna during meetings this week to not bring the measure to a vote.

The recording reportedly reveals how the classified documents came to be placed in the garage of Biden’s Delaware home while serving as vice president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) supported the vote, but if two or more Republicans voted against it, the plan would be killed.

The Biden Justice Department refused to prosecute Garland for contempt of Congress, citing a “longstanding policy” that protects an attorney general.

“This is unconstitutional. We are confident our arguments would prevail in court,” DOJ said in a statement.

Just a month earlier, House GOP members voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress over the Biden-Hur audio recordings, with only one Republican, Rep. David Joyce (OH), voting against it.

On July 1, the House Judiciary sued the Biden DOJ for refusing to provide the audio recordings.

Luna vowed to bring Garland contempt vote to the House floor again next week, confident she can persuade her colleagues to vote in favor of holding the Biden official responsible.

🚨Rep Luna announces she will bring back a SECOND vote to hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt when more GOP Members are back in DC



Remember, her vote to censure Adam Schiff took 2 tries before it finally happened



Merrick Garland can run but he can’t hide https://t.co/APtOFNf9Iw — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 11, 2024

The last time inherent contempt was used was when House Democrats threatened to hold the Trump Administration officials accountable for withholding the former president’s tax records.