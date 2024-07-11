Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady
Biden Blew It Before His High Stakes Presser Even Started
Biden Loses Major Ground in Another Key Polling Area
Why CBS News Says Biden Should Expect the Next Few Days to Be...
CNN Has a Damning Report About What Went on During Biden's Cabinet Meetings
So, Did Obama Order the Code Red on Biden?
Dems in Chaos: Joe Biden's Campaign Is Poll-Testing a Harris v. Trump Matchup
NBC News to Fluff for Biden During GOP Event, and Democrats Admit 'End...
Biden Biographer Calls White House the Most 'Scripted' in U.S. History
Young Americans Are Fleeing the Democratic Party
Democrats Doubt Biden Can Beat Trump, Demand Proof from the President's Campaign
House Votes to Reverse Biden's Outrageous Title IX Rewrite
Surprise: Two Fresh, Inconvenient Truths About COVID Again Undermine the 'Experts'
Councilmembers in This Blue City Have Tied the Rise in Crime to Illegal...
Tipsheet

Oh Boy, Democrats Are in Trouble After Joe Biden's NATO Presser

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 11, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden faced a pivotal moment as he held his first press conference after his disastrous debate performance on Thursday. 

Biden spoke to reporters on the final day of a NATO summit the president was hosting in Washington as he faces mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 race. 

Advertisement

The presser got off to a bad start when Biden didn't take the stage until a whole hour after it was scheduled. 

Democrats held their breath to see if Biden could successfully speak in front of cameras. Following the debate, the 81-year-old president claimed he was having a “bad night;” however, his opening remarks at the press conference showed otherwise. 

Within minutes of taking the stage, Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Just moments later, Biden rambled and minced words despite reading directly from a teleprompter. 

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro called Biden a "total mess," while others pointed out the 81-year-old president was up past his bedtime. 

Biden then claimed that overall prices had dropped. However, costs have been up over 20.1 percent since he took office, and inflation has been above three percent for the 39th month straight. 

He also said that other countries want to trade their economies for the U.S. economy because it's just so good, and Americans are thriving financially. 

Recommended

Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Biden then called Vice President Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump."

You can't make this up, folks. 

He also said that Harris is qualified to be president because of the way she has "handled the issue of women's bodies." 

Moments later, Biden let the cat out of the bag, revealing that his staff gave him a "list" of reporters he is allowed to call on. 

Biden's mess of a presser didn't stop there. 

The president claimed that the Ukraine-Russia war was a national security risk for the United States but failed to mention the millions of illegal immigrants pouring into the nation's interior. 

In addition, Biden claimed that border encounters have gone down over 50 percent. 

Advertisement

And for anyone who needs further proof Biden is mentally not capable to be in office, here's some proof. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady Katie Pavlich
CNN Has a Damning Report About What Went on During Biden's Cabinet Meetings Matt Vespa
Biden Blew It Before His High Stakes Presser Even Started Katie Pavlich
Rachel Maddow's $30 Million Dollar Mistake Sarah Arnold
Biden Aside, the Regime Media Is Toast Too Kurt Schlichter
Why CBS News Says Biden Should Expect the Next Few Days to Be Absolutely ‘Brutal’ for Him Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady Katie Pavlich
Advertisement