Oh Boy, Democrats Are in Trouble After Joe Biden's NATO Presser

President Joe Biden faced a pivotal moment as he held his first press conference after his disastrous debate performance on Thursday.

Biden spoke to reporters on the final day of a NATO summit the president was hosting in Washington as he faces mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 race.

The presser got off to a bad start when Biden didn't take the stage until a whole hour after it was scheduled.

Democrats held their breath to see if Biden could successfully speak in front of cameras. Following the debate, the 81-year-old president claimed he was having a “bad night;” however, his opening remarks at the press conference showed otherwise.

Within minutes of taking the stage, Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Just moments later, Biden rambled and minced words despite reading directly from a teleprompter.

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro called Biden a "total mess," while others pointed out the 81-year-old president was up past his bedtime.

The “big boy” presser begins with Biden reading off a teleprompter. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2024

🚨Biden takes the stage after being two hours late and immediately coughs and mumbles. pic.twitter.com/do7smjAbUU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2024

Biden then claimed that overall prices had dropped. However, costs have been up over 20.1 percent since he took office, and inflation has been above three percent for the 39th month straight.

He also said that other countries want to trade their economies for the U.S. economy because it's just so good, and Americans are thriving financially.

BIDEN: "We're gonna make sure that rents are kept at 5% increase, corporate rents for apartments and the like, homes, are limited to 5%."



What? pic.twitter.com/bLRqpXrC8G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

Biden then called Vice President Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump."

You can't make this up, folks.

Very first question - Biden calls Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump”.



Happened just two hours after he called Zelenskyy Putin. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2024

He also said that Harris is qualified to be president because of the way she has "handled the issue of women's bodies."

Moments later, Biden let the cat out of the bag, revealing that his staff gave him a "list" of reporters he is allowed to call on.

BIDEN at press conference: "I've been given a list of people to call on here." pic.twitter.com/inPs1V2F7B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2024

Biden's mess of a presser didn't stop there.

The president claimed that the Ukraine-Russia war was a national security risk for the United States but failed to mention the millions of illegal immigrants pouring into the nation's interior.

In addition, Biden claimed that border encounters have gone down over 50 percent.

It’s debate night all over again.



Big boy press conferences that started with a teleprompter speech?



Now Biden is getting spoon fed one question at a time by the controlled press and he can’t even talk!



ALL of the Democrats have known how bad off Joe Biden is the whole time.… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 11, 2024

And for anyone who needs further proof Biden is mentally not capable to be in office, here's some proof.

BIDEN: "I'm following the advice of my commander-in-chief" 😳 pic.twitter.com/FdspE1UIQf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

Nobody:



Absolutely no one:



BIDEN: “I directed the intelligence community to-be-declar.. a significant amount of a to be declassified so I can start building an international coalition of..”



What did he just say?! pic.twitter.com/BxcznwMGMq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2024



