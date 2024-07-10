Did Anyone Miss This Significant Change in Biden's Attitude Regarding Dropping Out of...
Tipsheet

Pregnant Democrat Contemplates Aborting Her Unborn Child

Sarah Arnold
July 10, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

During a top-secret meeting with Democrats this week at the Democrat National Committee (DNC) headquarters to discuss a replacement for President Joe Biden in the 2024 race, a Democrat lawmaker made disturbing remarks. 

Democrats held the meeting at the DNC rather than the Capitol to ensure nothing was leaked to the press— even phones were banned. However, some lawmakers revealed the contents of the discussion such as a 40-year-old pregnant Democrat who openly said she would abort her unborn child. 

According to NOTUS, a Democrat lawmaker, whose name the outlet has kept anonymous, feared that if former President Donald Trump were to win the election, she would not have the option to abort her unborn baby. 

She claimed that because of her age, she is considered a high-risk pregnancy with possible complications. The Democrat suggested she was concerned that if Trump were in office she would not be able to get an abortion late in her pregnancy. 

“She said that being pregnant over the age of 40 means she’s at a higher risk of health complications. She noted she currently lives in a state where she has the power to make certain choices about her health and her child, but — according to three members who relayed the anecdote — she said that, if Trump wins, she may not have that ability,” reporters Riley Rogerson and Reese Gorman wrote. 

A lawmaker called the pregnant Democrat’s remarks “super powerful.”

Trump has changed his tune on a total abortion ban, stating he would leave it up to states to determine their policies regarding the issue. 

For the first time in nearly half a century, the Republican platform did not call for a federal abortion ban. 

Instead, the draft titled, "America First: A Return to Common Sense,” says that the GOP "Will oppose late-term abortion while supporting mothers and policies that advance prenatal care, access to birth control, and IVF."

The section on abortion was significantly softened from its original 2016 document. 

“We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied life or liberty without due process and that the states are, therefore, free to pass laws protecting those rights,” the document read. 

