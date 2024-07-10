Liberal Media Outlet Caught Altering Interview Transcript With J.D. Vance As He Makes Trump's VP List

As the Democratic Party suffers a series of setbacks thanks to President Joe Biden’s ailing health, liberal media is bound to dig up negativity about former President Donald Trump to keep him from winning the 2024 election.

Advertisement

Mediaite was caught altering a transcript from several years ago in an MSNBC interview with now-Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

The headline, “JD Vance Said He Believes Trump’s Sexual Assault Accuser in Unearthed Interview,” claims that the Hillbilly Elegy author said he believed one of the women who accused Trump of sexual assault.

Vance is reportedly one of Trump’s top picks for a vice president as he gears up to make the announcement soon.

However, Mediaite’s accusations are wildly inaccurate.

The actual transcript of the MSNBC interview from the October 12, 2016, Hardball show — which has hardly been “unearthed,” for what it is worth, as it is literally on the MSNBC website for anyone to find, but that is beside the point — shows Matthews playing a clip of Jessica Leeds, a woman who accused Trump of groping her, and then asking Vance for reaction. Here is Matthews’s exact question: “What do you think of this? This is something, it’s sort of interesting evocative of the time because of the time because we used to say stewardess first of all. That was a flight attendant. It just gives us a sense of history. But this woman is not a showoff. She’s just telling what happened so we can know it.” Here is Vance’s exact response: “Yes, yes. And it’s sort of – – it makes me think that at fundamental, this is sort of he said/she said, right? And at the end of the day, do you believe Donald Trump who always tells the truth? Just kidding, or do you believe that woman on the tape? And I —” Via Breitbart News.

Vance’s chances of being Trump’s VP have skyrocketed in recent days.

According to Poly Market, the Ohio senator’s odds shot up 300 percent— making him a frontrunner with a 31 percent probability of hitting the campaign trail with Trump.

However, during an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Vance downplayed rumors that Trump would pick him.

“We’ll let the media know if I ever get that call,” Vance said. “But most importantly, we’re just trying to work to elect Donald Trump. Whoever his vice president is, he’s got a lot of good people he could choose from.”