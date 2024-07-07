Obama Donor Details What He Thinks Is the Real Reason Why Dems Are...
Big-Time Democrat Cheerleader Turns Sour on Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 07, 2024 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

One of President Joe Biden’s most loyal donors has finally come to his senses and is urging the 81-year-old to exit the 2024 race. 

Hollywood filmmaker and Democrat cheerleader Rob Reiner told Biden to stop “f***ing around” and resign from the White House.

“It’s time for Joe Biden to step down,” Reiner said in a social media post. 

His announcement comes just three days after he claimed that if former President Donald Trump wins the election, this will be the last Independence Day Americans can celebrate their freedom. 

Claiming that Biden served with “honor, decency and dignity,” Reiner said that saving American democracy from Trump is more important than a senile president to stay in office. 

Reiner has been a steadfast supporter of Biden.

Just two days after the president’s disastrous debate performance, the leftist elite held a fundraiser for Biden, confident he would beat Trump. 

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel have also urged Biden to call it quits. 

According to Breitbart News, Reiner freaked out behind the scenes at a watch party during the first 2024 presidential debate. Still, he voiced his support for Biden the next day on social media. 

However, after a shocking change of tune, Reiner has joined a myriad of Democrat donors who have abandoned their support for Biden. 

Another big-time Hollywood donor told Deadline that Biden is “cooked.” 

Despite mounting pressure, Biden is refusing to exit the race, saying that only God could make him change his mind. 

