If This Is the 'Future' of the Democratic Party, We're All In Trouble

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s latest remarks suggest Vice President Kamala Harris taking President Joe Biden’s place in the 2024 race is shaping up to be a reality.

On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre declared that Vice President Kamala Harris is the “future” of the Democratic Party.

“I think his statement stands. I mean, one of the reasons why he picked Vice President Kamala Harris is because she is indeed the future of the Democratic Party,” Jean-Pierre said. “And he’s very proud to have partnered with her and continue to partner with her and deliver an unprecedented record for the American people.”

The Biden official said the president has kept true to comments he made in 2020 about being a “bridge to the next generation of Democratic leaders.”

During the press conference, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if Biden had plans to drop out of the race, to which she said he did not.

The Trump campaign criticized the Democratic Party, pointing out that Biden’s mental incapacity has been going on since day one of his presidency. However, it took until his debate performance for them to finally decide to do something about it.

“Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris,” Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

In a 2023 Reason article, the outlet pointed out that Harris's 2019 presidential aspirations failed due to her inconsistencies, vague policy positions, disarray, and, disagreement among her campaign staff.

The outlet dubbed her as a “flop.”

“Harris' stumbles led many to wonder whether the candidate, who had climbed the political ladder in California's deeply Democratic circles, was really fit for a national campaign,” the outlet wrote. “Yet she ended up on the Democratic presidential ticket anyway, at least partly because of party pressure on Biden to pick a black woman as running mate.”

However, fast-forward a year and she was Biden’s running mate.

The outlet went on to note that she won her spot on the 2020 ballot due to Democrats needing to fill a racial diversity box— the only way they thought Biden could beat Trump that year.

In a new CBS News poll, Trump holds a three-point advantage over Biden across battleground states and a two-point lead nationally.

Fifty percent of likely national voters and 51 percent of battleground state voters say they will vote for Trump in November. That number has increased from last month when 49 percent of national voters expressed their support for the 45th president.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign criticized Democrats who have “colluded” to protect Biden after his debate performance left the party in shambles.

LaCivita and Wiles bashed Democrats for supporting a “crooked” president whose policies led to “extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad.”

“Make no mistake that Democrats, the mainstream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public -- Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House," LaCivita and Wiles said.