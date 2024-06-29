That WSJ Article About Biden Mentally 'Slipping' Turned Out to Be 100 Percent...
Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Progressives at Academic Conference
So Much for Biden Being More Trusted to Defend Democracy
Tucker Carlson Probably Wasn't Expecting This When He Visited Australia
Mike Johnson: Trump & Biden's Face Off Was 'The Greatest Mismatch in the...
Tractor Supply Makes Stunning Announcement After Conservative Backlash Over Woke Corporate...
Why We Hate Each Other
Putting North Carolina Education Back on the Right Track
Helium Leaks and Mission Creep Cost Taxpayers Dearly
Democrat Boston Governor Is Finally Ready to Kick Illegal Aliens Out of the...
Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After...
Obama Acknowledges Biden's 'Bad Debate Night,' But Defends Him Anyway
Nearly Half of Americans Think the Democratic Party Should Nominate Someone Other Than...
The Biden Agenda in His Own Words
Tipsheet

Why Every State Needs to Follow In Oklahoma's Footsteps

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 29, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek

Oklahoma schools will be required to teach the Bible and the Ten Commandments to all grade school children. 

Effective immediately, Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters sent a memo to schools saying that grades five through 12 are required to refer to the Bible and the Ten Commandments for their “substantial influence on our nation’s founders and the foundational principles of our Constitution.” 

Advertisement

Walters said the new curriculum is to ensure that “historical understanding is there for every student in the state of Oklahoma.” 

“It’s crystal clear to us that in the Oklahoma academic standards under Title 70 on multiple occasions, the Bible is a necessary historical document to teach our kids about the history of this country, to have a complete understanding of Western civilization, to have an understanding of the basis of our legal system,” Walters said. “The Bible is an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone. Without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students are unable to properly contextualize the foundation of our nation. This is not merely an educational directive but a crucial step in ensuring our students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”

However, critics argue the new rule is “trampling the religious freedom of public school children and their families.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State accused Walters of “abusing the power of his public office to impose his religious beliefs on everyone else’s children,” arguing that it is “Christian Nationalism.” 

Interfaith Alliance claimed that Walter’s memo is “religious coercion” and that the new rule projects a “dangerous, intimidating efforts to force a Christian nationalist agenda into our schools, our courts and our government.” 

Recommended

Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Walter’s decision comes after the state’s Supreme Court blocked an effort to establish the first publicly funded religious charter school in the U.S. 

Walters called the ruling “one of the worst” decisions the Oklahoma Supreme Court has made. 

“What the court did was rule against the parents of Oklahoma who have demanded more choices for their kids. We have a great opportunity to make sure that parents have the most options of any parents in the country here in Oklahoma, by giving them the ability to go to a public school, charter schools, private schools, this would have been the most unique charter school in the country,” Walters said.

Tags: CHRISTIANITY

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
That WSJ Article About Biden Mentally 'Slipping' Turned Out to Be 100 Percent True Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson Probably Wasn't Expecting This When He Visited Australia Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Progressives at Academic Conference Matt Vespa
Tractor Supply Makes Stunning Announcement After Conservative Backlash Over Woke Corporate Policies Leah Barkoukis
Did Trump Lose the Presidency With This Debate? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement