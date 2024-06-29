Obama Acknowledges Biden's 'Bad Debate Night,' But Defends Him Anyway

Former President Barack Obama downplayed President Joe Biden’s shaky debate performance, arguing that bad nights happen.

Despite Obama admitting that his former vice president did not deliver a strong message to the American people, the Democrat used the opportunity to bash former President Donald Trump.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” Obama wrote on social media.

Obama drew comparisons between Biden and Trump, claiming that the 45th president “lies” while the 81-year-old senile president is a beacon of hope.

“Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn't change that, and it's why so much is at stake in November,” he continued.

Biden’s debate performance left Americans, including Democrats, to question whether the president has what it takes to continue his career in the White House.

While people from both sides of the political aisle called on Biden to step down, Obama urged his former teammate to stay in the game despite the country’s democracy on the line.

Former President Bill Clinton echoed Obama’s remarks, urging Biden to “stay the course.” He claimed the octogenarian president has “given us 3 years of solid leadership” and “That’s what’s really at stake in November.”

Obama faced a similar situation in 2012 when he lost in a debate to Republican nominee Mitt Romney. Critics argued that Obama lacked excitement and portrayed a dull personality during the October 3 face-off.

Veteran pollster Frank Luntz said that the only way Biden could recover from the train wreck of a night is if he did interviews and talked to reporters daily. However, citing the lack of interviews he does now, Luntz doubted that would happen.