Tipsheet

Joe Biden Is in Serious Trouble With Swing State Voters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 28, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

President Joe Biden’s debate performance spelled bad news for the Democratic Party.  

It was like watching a bad car accident in slow motion as Biden malfunctioned and mumbled his words like a drunken sailor. 

If voters were on the fence between Biden or former President Donald Trump, I can almost guarantee after Thursday’s train wreck undecided voters have officially jumped off the Biden bandwagon. 

Political pollster Frank Luntz led a focus group of undecided voters during the first 2024 presidential debate between Trump and Biden. 

He asked the group who they are leaning toward more to vote come November after just the first commercial break. 

Ten out of 14 people raised their hand when asked if they were more convinced to vote for Trump. Luntz, who has conducted focus groups for over 25 years, said he has never witnessed one reach a "conclusion this overwhelming.” 

He also said that someone in the group is deeply concerned if Biden will even be able to make it to November. 

Nine of those voters confirmed they had voted for Biden in 2020. However, after Thursday night’s dismal performance, their reactions indicate Trump just secured nine more votes. 

The group contained voters from swing states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and North Carolina— crucial deciding factors in the election. 

“I just have no confidence in him,” a Georgia voted said, adding that Biden “dropped the ball.”

Another participant in Luntz’s focus group said Biden had one job-- and that was “To show up and look alive.” However, the 81-year-old president “blew it.” 

Another participant said that after witnessing Biden's debate performance, he will vote for Trump "because of who would take Biden’s place in a second term.”

