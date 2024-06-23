How the Media Has Downplayed Biden's Border Crisis

The mainstream media has been downplaying President Joe Biden’s border crisis since day one of his administration where he signed several executive orders lifting Trump-era policies resulting in millions of illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

For years, the liberal media has denied the crisis at the southern border only to later blame Republicans for the problem that Biden created.

Left-leaning outlets also went out of their way to hide the immigration status of illegal immigrants who committed crimes, such as murder, against Americans.

For example, the Associated Press left out a key detail about the illegal immigrant who killed a 12-year-old Houston girl this week.

In their original article on the incident, AP purposely left out the fact that the two Hispanic men who murdered Jocelyn Nungaray were illegal immigrants from Venezuela who illegally crossed the southern border in March.

In another instance, when Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was killed by a Venezuelan illegal alien in February, media outlets purposely left out the fact the man had entered the U.S. illegally.

Several outlets such as CBS News and CNN, didn’t mention that he was an illegal immigrant until several paragraphs down the article.

The media has not only ignored Biden’s border crisis, but it has tried to deceive Americans into believing it’s a lie being peddled by Republicans.

Other headlines include:

A CNN February 29 headline read: “Biden and Trump’s Dueling Border Visits Will Encapsulate a Building Election Clash.”

An Axios February 29 headline read: "Biden Pushes Failed Border Deal in Texas Visit, Blasts GOP for Neglecting Crisis.”

A Time January 27 headline read: “As Trump Vies To Blow Up Border Deal, Migrant Crisis Could Get Worse.”

And a Guardian 2021 headline read: Is There a Crisis at the Border? Advocates in Texas Say It’s ‘Political Manipulation.’”

However, since Biden took office, more than 17 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S.

On the contrary, if elected, Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, promising to implement the “largest mass deportation effort” in American history. He plans to deport nearly 20 million illegal immigrants, using local law enforcement, the National Guard, and the military to achieve this.