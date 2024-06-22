'Squad' Member Jamaal Bowman Accused of Plagiarizing As He Runs to Secure the Win in NY's Primary

“Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is facing allegations of plagiarism and academic misconduct as he heads into the primaries next week.

According to a report by Christopher F. Rufo and Luke Rosiak, Bowman’s doctoral dissertation appears to be almost an exact duplicate of his 2019 dissertation, “Community Schools: The Perceptions and Practices that Foster Broad-Based Collaboration amongst Leaders with the Community School Ecosystem.”

Rufo and Rosiak claim Bowman allegedly stole several quotes from his dissertation he had written while attending Manhattanville College.

In one example, the Democrat used the definition of Critical Race Theory from R. Rolon-Dow's book "Critical Race Theory: An Introduction" without giving attribution to the author. In another instance, Bowman made one minor substitution and replaced "Latino/Latina" with “Latinx/Latina.”

The report claims Bowman’s plagiarism incident weakens his credibility as both a politician and an academic scholar.

His 141-page dissertation also includes multiple sections in which Bowman summarized research that was not done by him, by copying and pasting information without citing the original author or using quotation marks.

The dissertation also contains significant logical inconsistencies and errors. Bowman’s research, primarily qualitative, involved interviewing 13 school administrators, activists, and parents, whom he immediately categorized into demographic boxes of oppressors or oppressed. The simplistic and reductionist approach diminishes the complexity of individual experiences and fails to provide a nuanced understanding of the issues at hand. Moreover, Bowman’s quantitative data contradicts his arguments in favor of community schools. He refers to the outcome of community schools in New York City with a pseudonym, stating that “Non-Community Schools achieved a statistically significant higher mean in the area of Strong Family-Community Ties as measured by the 2017 Unified City School Survey.” Despite this contradictory evidence, Bowman dismisses the findings, attributing the challenges faced by community schools to cultural diversity and advocating for additional professional learning opportunities rather than questioning his premise. Via Trending Politics.

Bowman is running against “moderate” Democrat challenger and Westchester County Executive George Latimer in New York’s June 25 highly contentious primary race.

A recent Emerson College/WPIX poll found that Latimer is ahead in the race by 17 points. The poll shows that Bowman has only secured 31 percent of the vote.