Tipsheet

Democrat Giggles, Mocks News Coverage About the Young Girl Raped By an Illegal Immigrant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 21, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We all know the Democratic Party is soulless and doesn’t care about the American people, but the latest from these two progressive liberals reached a new low-- even for them. 

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and MSNBC host Joy Reid laughed while discussing several headlines, including one from Fox News, about the illegal immigrant who raped a 13-year-old girl. 

During the interview, Jayapal claimed that the news surrounding the incident was “fear-mongering” people. 

In response, Reid said that people believe illegal immigrants commit more crimes because of the reporting that news outlets focus on. 

“This is one of the reasons that people have these sort of thinking, this sort of thinking,” Reid said. “Here’s the three cable networks reporting of this. Our banner said, ‘Soon: Biden announces legal protections for undocumented spouses of citizens.’ CNN’s banner said, ‘Biden announces new protections for some undocumented spouses.’ Here was Fox’s banner, ‘Migrant arrested for raping 13-year-old New York City girl.’” 

Jayapal erupted into a fit of chuckles to the conversation, blaming opposition to illegal immigration on “economic insecurity.” The democrat accused Republicans of lying about undocumented aliens, claiming they keep the U.S. economy running. 

New DHS Doc Reveals It Labels Trump Supporters, Catholics As Terror Threats Sarah Arnold
“Anybody who comes into a space of that economic insecurity and says, ‘hey, why are these people getting something that you’re not getting,’ it does turn some people against those people whether they agree or don’t agree that they’re helping the country,” Reid added. 

On Wednesday, Christian Inga was charged with assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a New York City park. The Ecuadorian illegal immigrant allegedly tied up the minor and another 13-year-old male and stole their cell phones. The 25-year-old illegal alien then raped the girl. 

Inga had been on the run for several days before a group of Good Samaritans beat him up and held him until police officers arrived on the scene.

