Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Agitators Show Up to Ted Cruz's Home for the 23rd Time

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 16, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) Texas home was disturbed yet again by pro-Hamas agitators as he remains true to his pro-Israel stance. 

Cruz’s Houston-area home was the victim of more than two dozen pro-terrorism protesters who occupied his front lawn, yelling antisemitic slogans. This weekend marked the 23rd time protestors showed up at his home. 

Advertisement

The senator took to social media to reiterate his undivided support for Israel, saying that “No matter how much these antisemites cheer Hamas,” he will always stand with the Jewish state. 

For the past six months, Cruz said, pro-Hamas protestors have come to his house every Saturday morning at 7 am and Friday nights until at least 11 pm. He said they “Scream, disturb the peace, and wake the neighbors.” 

The protestors held signs that read “Cease Fire Now," "No rest for the wicked, Ted,” and "Israel bombs playgrounds.” They also wore face masks and banged on bells as they chanted antisemitic slurs. 

“It doesn’t matter how long this anti-Israel, pro-terrorist harassment continues. Sen. Ted Cruz will continue to fight antisemitism and stand for Texas values. He’s proud to stand with Israel as the country fights to utterly eradicate Hamas for as long as it takes," a Cruz spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Earlier this year, college students occupied university campuses nationwide in their protest against Israelis, while supporting Hamas terrorists’s attack against the Holy Land. 

Cruz has refused to bow down to the entitled, pro-terrorism demonstrators, calling for every single person who supports the evil that has occurred against Israel to be arrested. 

“Any radical who threatens the safety of another student should be arrested, they should be prosecuted they should be expelled and if they’re from another country, they should be deported,” Cruz said at the time. 

