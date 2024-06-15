Will Trump Be the First Republican to Win This Vote Since 1988?

Former President Donald Trump is closing the gap on young voters who are increasingly turning to support him as he begins to shy away from the typical conservative message to appeal to the new generations.

According to a recent New York Times/Siena poll, Trump is edging closer to winning the young vote— making it the first time a Republican candidate won the demographic since 1988.

The poll revealed that President Joe Biden has just a 2-point lead over Trump among those aged 18-29. However, a new Quinnipiac survey found that Trump is ahead of Biden by one point among likely voters between the ages of 18 and 34.

Those numbers should startle the Democratic Party because, in 2016, twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the young vote by a massive 19 percentage points.

Even more stunning? Biden won over young voters by a whopping 25 points.

The polling among young voters has not been this close since 2000 when George W. Bush defeated radical climate alarmist Al Gore.

Trump has recently taken a liking to TikTok influencers and has even made an account of his own to appeal to the younger generations.

In the former president’s first TikTok post, Trump met with social-media star Logan Paul, who has 27 million followers on Instagram.

As the cost of living continues to soar under the Biden Administration, Trump announced this week that if elected, he would eliminate tip taxation— which would be favorable among young voters who work service jobs and rely on tips to pay their bills.

The 45th president has also been a strong advocate for cryptocurrency, popular among young men. Trump has also consistently endorsed the use of NFTs and championed Bitcoin.

Biden’s failed economic policies have also resulted in the U.S. enduring a housing market crisis. This is troubling for young voters fresh out of college looking to buy their first home or wanting to start a family.

“Any massive movement of young voters to the right could be a once-in-a-generation victory for Republicans.” Axios pointed out. “Trump is staking out policies that cater to the preferences of younger voters, even as they don't map neatly to the conservative consensus.”