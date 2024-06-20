Bill Maher Had to Call Out This 'Zombie Lie' When Interviewing a Black...
CNN Guest Highlights Biden's Latest 'Hail Mary' Move, and Why It Won't Work
Biden Summons His Top Guys to Make Sure He Doesn't Get Obliterated by...
Trump Should Announce His 2.0 Dream Team Right Now
Joe Biden Is the ‘Cheap Fake’
Narcissistic Leftists Are Afraid Trump Will Treat Them How They’ve Treated Trump
Here's Which State Just Became the First in the Nation to Require 10...
Dr. Scott Atlas Gives It Right Back After Potshot From Fauci
55 Years of Joe Biden
The Democratic Subversion of Democracy
The Transcript Is Here for Biden's Amnesty Announcement, and It Doesn't Help the...
Juneteenth - Thanks, But No Thanks
The Most Detestable Action of Any President in My Lifetime
A Judenrein West
Tipsheet

It's Not the Iowa Poll That Has Frank Luntz Gobsmacked

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 20, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo

There’s a reason why the June 27 debate will be crucial for Biden. It could provide him a rampart to mount a comeback among the key voter groups, leaving him in droves, especially in states that Democrats typically don’t need to worry about. The media and Democrats lauded Biden’s unhinged, partisan, and unusually boisterous State of the Union address as a pitch to the base to stick with him this year. It didn’t work. Black voters under 50 have fled Biden, causing Trump to be on pace to have a historic performance with this demographic, which would drive liberals insane if that were to come to fruition. 

Advertisement

That got Democrats’ attention, along with Biden’s lackluster performance with young people, Hispanics, and now Muslim voters. The Obama coalition is not enthused or pleased with Biden; that much is clear. The latest poll to give Democrats heartburn was the one conducted by J. Ann Selzer in Iowa, where Trump is beating Biden by 18 points:

Two weeks after he was convicted in a New York courtroom of multiple felony counts, former Republican president Donald Trump still holds a double-digit lead over Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in Iowa. 

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Trump leads Biden 50% to 32% among likely voters.    

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who says he has qualified for Iowa’s presidential ballot, earns 9%. Another 2% of likely Iowa voters pick Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver, 3% say they would vote for someone else, 1% would not vote and 3% are not sure. 

The results come less than five months out from Election Day and before either candidate formally accepts his party’s nomination at their respective national conventions this summer. 

[…] 

As the candidates move into the general election season, Biden’s approval rating among all Iowans remains low at 28%. Another 67% disapprove of his performance as president, and 5% are not sure.   

That’s down a tick from the 29% approval he earned in February 2024 and his 30% showing in March 2023.   

Recommended

Trump Should Announce His 2.0 Dream Team Right Now Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Selzer notes Biden’s approval rating is in “consistent decline.” Yet pollster Frank Luntz had a different take, pointing out that Trump’s polling in states like Minnesota, which the former president almost stole from Hillary in 2016, is more concerning. 

The pollster added that he feels the media doesn’t understand what’s happening vis-à-vis Trump’s indictment and the former president keeping it close in reliably blue states. These events would have killed political careers a decade ago. Still, Trump is either in a dead heat or leading Biden in national polls after being found guilty of criminal charges, albeit ones that were fraudulent and politically motivated.   

Luntz added that he’s also not convinced by independent voters' positions. He thinks they hate both candidates and both parties and will vote out of anger, desperation, and resentment regarding where we are as a country politically.

It’s something to look out for, but the Iowa poll is significant. There’s no way Trump can win Iowa by 18 and not take Michigan, Wisconsin, or both. He might be able to steal Minnesota away. It’s early, but the polling now has Biden on the losing track, and the president’s 2024 playbook is reportedly around issues that no one cares about, like Trump, January 6, political violence, and democracy.

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Should Announce His 2.0 Dream Team Right Now Kurt Schlichter
Actually, Senator Ann Coulter
Bill Maher Had to Call Out This 'Zombie Lie' When Interviewing a Black Radio Host Matt Vespa
The Transcript Is Here for Biden's Amnesty Announcement, and It Doesn't Help the 'Cheap Fake' Narrative Rebecca Downs
Biden Summons His Top Guys to Make Sure He Doesn't Get Obliterated by Trump in the Debates Matt Vespa
Report Reveals 'Secret Democrat Plot' to Replace Joe Biden Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Should Announce His 2.0 Dream Team Right Now Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement