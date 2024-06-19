Report Reveals 'Secret Democrat Plot' to Replace Joe Biden

With more and more evidence lining up that President Joe Biden is past the return of physically and mentally being able to serve another four years in office, speculation continues to swirl that the 81-year-old president will be replaced before the November election.

According to a Daily Mail report, there is a “secret Democrat plot” to force Biden out of the running and replace him with another candidate from the party.

However, the outlet noted that only notable Democrat figures such as former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can persuade Biden to drop out of the White House.

While some party insiders believe this move could work if orchestrated meticulously, others recognise its complexities and risks. In a strategic move, the Democratic Party has opted for an online nomination with a virtual roll call to formally select Biden as their nominee ahead of the DNC convention in Chicago in mid-August, the DailyMail.com reported. This virtual framework could also facilitate a more controlled process should the party decide to pivot and nominate a replacement candidate. If a swap was to be executed, the new nominee would likely be introduced and endorsed by high-ranking Democrats in a public event. Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly not the preferred replacement, according to sources, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. A successful transfer of power would require Harris's endorsement, a difficult ask, given her political ambitions. And Harris, according to the US Constitution, will become president only if Biden dies, a consultant said. Via India Today.

Political strategist Roger Stone predicts that Biden will be replaced ahead of the 2024 election.

Citing historically low approval ratings for the 81-year-old president and continuous public malfunctions, Stone pointed out that the Democratic Party is quietly, but quickly, coming up with an alternative plan less than five months before the election.

Biden is “non-compos mentis,” Stone pointed out, referring to the president’s obvious age concerns and embarrassing gaffes.

“The chances are greater than they have ever been before that Joe Biden will be replaced — that shortly before the convention, he will announce his decision, not to resign, but to not run again,” Stone said.

Meanwhile Polling master Nate Silver said that Biden dropping out of the election this late in the race would pose a “big risk” for Democrats, but continuing to run him “is a bigger risk.”

“(This is) an extremely understandable concern, (as) Biden looks/acts his age and is a huge outlier to ask for the job until 86 (years old),” Silver said.

Many reports predict former First Lady Michelle Obama will swoop in and take Biden’s place, others say Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) could take it.

“Now, I haven’t said Michelle Obama is running for president or wants to run for president,” Stone insisted. “But I think the Democrats may persuade her that she could be their last best chance to stop Donald Trump’s return to the White House.”

Polling strategist Mark Penn said the June 27 presidential debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump will be the last chance for Democrats to court voters.

“They have deliberately thrown down the gauntlet for an early debate and I think that's going to be the point at which Americans judge: is he ready for another term or not,” Penn predicted.