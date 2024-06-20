Biden Summons His Top Guys to Make Sure He Doesn't Get Obliterated by Trump in the Debates

President Joe Biden is being shuffled to Camp Debate to prepare for the most consequential debate of his political career: the June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump. Biden is mustering all his top advisers to prepare him for this epic showdown, where the president’s mental health and stamina will be tested. For weeks, we’ve seen a mentally declining president on display.

Advertisement

CBS News reported that “we should expect some surprises” from this debate preparation excursion. And what will that be—Biden not falling or him saying something remotely coherent? The 2024 playbook is a mess, and it's Democrats who are making that known behind the scenes. As Rebecca wrote yesterday, a lot of Democrats find the president’s mindset for how to keep his job to be tragically flawed. The publication added that it “relies on voter concerns about Jan. 6, political violence, democracy, and Donald Trump's character.”

President Biden will head to Camp David this week to spend time preparing for the first presidential debate on June 27.



"I'm told that we should expect some surprises. ...This is such a critical performance for President Biden, not only on the content, but on his physical… pic.twitter.com/kXxD1X7Why — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

No one cares about January 6; political violence isn’t a top concern; we’re not living through The Troubles, and Trump’s character is undented by the Manhattan guilty verdict in that sham trial. People know who Trump is, Joe—your half-brain-dead swipes aren’t going to land. Inflation and the economy, two things you wrecked, will be on voters' minds. Your base doesn’t like you—black Democrats under 50 are defecting in droves.

On immigration, another hot topic since you’ve let in millions of criminal illegal aliens who have raped, murdered, and robbed their way through America, has led to sixty-two percent of Americans now favoring mass deportations of illegal immigrants, which includes a majority of Hispanic voters. Joe, you have base issues, and the only thing you’re going to do attacking Trump is animate our side.

We all know abortion is going to come up at some point. Again, no one cares about abortion when the working class either can’t pay the bills or needs to choose between eating, paying gas, or keeping the lights on. Yet, when you’ve accomplished so little as Biden, I guess personal attacks are all that’s left, but you need to have a functioning brain and political skills to pull it off. Biden doesn’t possess either of those.

A Dem strategist in touch with the campaign told Axios: "It is unclear to many of us watching from the outside whether the president and his core team realize how dire the situation is right now, and whether they even have a plan to fix it. That is scary." — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 19, 2024

Even European media outlets couldn’t ignore at the G7 Summit in Italy that Biden is mentally degrading. It’s reached a point where most of the world is preparing, perhaps yearning for a return of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Most nations, our top allies included, have been juggling competing agendas due to the chaotic nature of Biden’s foreign policy. Israel is bearing the brunt of this abuse, where this administration claims their support for Israel is ironclad but cut off arms shipments. Declare there’s no better friend to Israel than the United States, and then accuse the IDF of war crimes, though these allegations pre-date the October 7 war.

That so-called humanitarian pier in Gaza that was meant to deliver aid to the terrorists but got destroyed is all you need to know about the Biden presidency, which is fraught with half-baked ideas that fall apart before our eyes, much like Joe Biden’s mental health.