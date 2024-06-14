Kamala Harris' Popularity Plummets to New Low

The Democratic Party is doomed after recent polls found that not only are voters losing hope in President Joe Biden, but Vice President Kamala Harris’s popularity is also on the chopping block.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll found that Harris has a net disapproval rating of 52-42 percent with the majority doubting that she would even have a chance to win the presidency if she were the Democratic nominee.

Just three in five Democrat voters said they would vote for the vice president, with only 25 percent of independent voters saying they would cast their ballot for her.

Fifty-one percent of voters believe Harris would make for a lousy president and believed she should be replaced as Biden’s right hand. Only 39 percent said she should not be replaced as the vice presidential nominee.

Harris’ popularity among voters, including Democrats, will have President Joe Biden’s ticket looking sad at the polls in November. During her first year as vice president, Harris’ approval rating was just 28 percent, making her the least popular vice president in U.S. history.

Supporters of Harris claim the reason her approval ratings are so low is because she’s black and a female. However, polls reveal that the disapproval is spread across all demographics.

Speaking about her Republican opponent, Harris said that she believes former President Donald Trump chose an “enabler” as his running mate, claiming that he “doesn’t want a governing partner.”

“He doesn’t want another Mike Pence, and I think that is clear,” Harris added.

Trump is expected to announce his vice president by the Republican National Convention next month. Potential running mates include Republican Sen. J.D. Vance (OH), Gov. Doug Burgum (ND), Sen. Marco Rubio (FL), Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), and Rep. Byron Donalds (FL).