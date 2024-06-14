I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem
Biden Demands More Gun Control After SCOTUS Shoots Down the Administrative State
Federal Court Slaps Down Pistol Brace Rule
The DOJ Says It 'Determined' Attorney General Merrick Garland Is Innocent
'Unbiased' NPR Defends the Biased 'Alito Tapes,' and Biden Forces WH Correspondents to...
Ingraham: If Trump Wins, MAGA Coalition Could Be in Power for Decades
The Importance of Miracles
Kamala Harris' Popularity Plummets to New Low
Gavin Newsom Caught Lying About National Guard at the Border
Here's Another Joe Biden Senior Moment For the Books
Trump's Latest Proposal Could Earn Him Big Points With Blue-Collar Workers
Pete Hegseth's 'The War on Warriors' Tops Bestsellers List, While Jen Psaki Continues...
Judge Blocks Biden's Updated Title IX Regulations in Four States
House Passes NDAA With Key Pro-Life Provisions
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Insults Trump On His Birthday

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 14, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden campaign celebrated former President Donald Trump’s 78th birthday with a list of 78 “accomplishments,” or insults, that include his legal battles and the “Bloodbath Hoax”— which liberal media took out of context and ran with it. 

Advertisement

“Happy birthday, Donald. You’re a crook, a failure, a fraud, and a threat to our democracy, economy, rights, and future,” Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement. “On behalf of America, our early gift for your 79th: Making sure you are never President again.”

Despite failing to mention all of the ways President Joe Biden has destroyed the United States, the list highlights Trump’s politically motivated felony convictions and some difficulties he has faced as a business owner— which has no impact on his ability to run the country. 

Now, take a look at all of Biden’s so-called “accomplishments.” 

Biden will go down in history as one of the worst presidents in the U.S. because of his rapid unnecessary spending, reckless economic policies, and border policies that have caused tens of millions of illegal immigrants to enter the country, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and so much more. 

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement

The 81-year-old president has lied several times when telling stories about his GPA, his so-called scholarships, and his whereabouts. Biden also sold the U.S. to China and Ukraine and took advantage of his political position for his family’s financial gain. 

Biden has also driven inflation to unprecedented levels and allowed crime to infiltrate into every American community. 

According to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, more than half of voters view Trump as the more favorable candidate than Biden. 

Fifty percent of voters believe Trump has the mental and cognitive health to serve a second term, while only 35 percent said the same about Biden. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Kamala Harris' Popularity Plummets to New Low Sarah Arnold
What Happens If Republicans Win? Adam Schiff Makes a Fool of Himself! Townhall Video
There's Been an Update Regarding the Hunter Biden Laptop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Leah Barkoukis
Federal Court Slaps Down Pistol Brace Rule Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Caught Lying About National Guard at the Border Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement