Here's How Trump's Meeting With Republicans In Washington Went

Former President Donald Trump’s meeting with GOP leaders in Washington appeared to have gone well after the much-anticipated event rendered attention.

Trump touted the closed-door meeting as a success with GOP firebrands such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), saying that there is “tremendous unity in the Republican Party.”

Advertisement

The former president harshly criticized his political enemies, calling the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) “dirty, no good bastards” and referred to President Joe Biden as a “dope.”

Gaetz described the meeting as “a pep rally” where GOP leaders “warmly welcomed” Trump as they “unified behind his presidency,” according to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

Just had lunch with President Trump. He met with all the GOP senators.



There was remarkable unity in the room—everyone is focused on winning in November & turning the country around.



Together, we’re going to beat inflation, stop funding Iran & secure the border! pic.twitter.com/LumZ8lH1Kf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 13, 2024

Trump spent most of the meeting ripping the Biden Administration a new one.

While the former president blamed Biden for the country’s downfall, such as the presence of Russian warships in Cuba and U.S. military members being denied a pay raise, Trump seemed to thank the Democratic Party for the massive fundraising and popularity boost he received from its political persecution against him.

The presumptive GOP nominee received rounds of applause and support from the Republican Party after saying he is ready to work with his colleagues on behalf of the American people to make their lives great again.

“We want to see borders, we want to see strong military, we want to see money not wasted all over the world,” he said, declaring Biden as the "worst president in history.”

Trump also mentioned hot-topic issues that the GOP has fallen short on, such as abortion.

He told Republican lawmakers its previous message on the controversial issue had cost the party in past elections.

According to sources, Trump said that abortion was "too important to ignore,” ripping Democrats for their "radical" positions on late-term abortion.

In the end, Stefanik said that the meeting was a “unifying event” and the Republican Party is on board with Trump’s candidacy to restore democracy to the nation again.

"He hit everything, he really did, that’s the most energized I’ve ever seen him,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said.