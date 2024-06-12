Here’s What KJP Had to Say When Asked About Biden Commuting Hunter’s Sentence
Voters In This Crucial Blue-State Explain Why They Are Voting for Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 12, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

If Democrats thought politically persecuting former President Donald Trump was going to make Americans turn against him, they better think again. 

A new poll found that President Joe Biden is losing his edge in a key blue edge, holding just a four percent lead over Trump. The state’s 10 electoral college votes are seen as a critical role in Biden’s reelection chances. 

According to the Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll, Biden and Trump are neck and neck among voters in the predominantly Democrat state with just 45 percent supporting the 81-year-old president and Trump at 41 percent. 

It is worth noting that a Republican candidate hasn’t won Minnesota since President Richard Nixon’s landslide victory in 1972— over a half-century ago.

A small percentage of respondents (7 percent) were undecided and six percent indicated they would vote for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Enthusiasm for Biden also fell short, with only 31 percent of voters saying they were “very” excited to vote for the president. On the contrary, more than half (62 percent) said they were “very” enthusiastic to cast their ballot for Trump. 

In 2016, Trump held the state by a razor-sharp 1.5-point edge over twice-failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. 

In November, the Trump campaign predicted that the state is “falling into play” for the 45th president as Biden’s popularity decreases. 

Last month, Trump stated he would “win this state” during the GOP's annual Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner in Minnesota's capital city.

More than a quarter of respondents said that the economy and jobs are a main concern this election season, trailing just slightly behind the state of democracy as another issue. 

Democrat voters in the state said protecting democracy is a top issue for them, as well as climate change. Republicans, on the other hand, indicated that the economy and illegal immigration is a major concern for them. 

Minnesota residents voiced why they feel Trump would be a better candidate despite voting for him in the last election. 

“I think Biden’s screwed up the country,” one person told MPR News. “Everything is expensive.”

Another said that Biden’s presidency has done nothing but hurt Americans. 

“He hurt us more than he’s helped us,” he told the outlet. “In every way possible, like [the] economy.  I mean, I haven’t seen one plus. I mean, gas prices, food, I mean, everything rose. It’s terrible.”

Advertisement