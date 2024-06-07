U.S. Set to Send New Million Dollar Aid Package to Ukraine

The United States is set to cut another massive check to Ukraine, blatantly ignoring its own borders once again.

On Thursday, U.S. officials confirmed that Ukraine will receive a $225 million aid package that includes ammunition, munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), mortar systems, and artillery rounds. It also will provide the country with Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, 155mm Howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, and demolition materials.

The officials said that the aid package has not yet been publicly announced.

Ukraine will be able to use the aid to strike down threats from Russian forces. However, according to U.S. policy, the Ukrainian military is not allowed to use the ATACMS or long-range missiles that America has provided to launch an attack inside the Russian border.

Despite this, an anonymous U.S. senator revealed that Ukraine has gone against U.S. policy and used its weapons to strike inside Russia. The Ukrainian military reported using HIMARS to attack a Russian S-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region.

On Friday, Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris to discuss the details.

On the contrary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would provide long-range weapons to other countries in an attempt to strike Western targets.

The new aid package comes after President Joe Biden vowed not to “walk away” from Ukraine and continue to support it financially in its war against Russia. If the U.S. did, the president claimed that it would mean that America has forgotten “what happened here on these hallowed beaches,” referring to D-Day in which 9,388 U.S. soldiers were killed in Normandy fighting for our freedom.

Last month, the State Department signed off on a proposed emergency sale of HIMARS systems to Ukraine, which will cost the U.S. $30 million.

The foreign country has received $113 billion from the U.S., in addition to the $400 million aid package Ukraine received last year. Despite this, America’s own borders are overrun by illegal immigrants daily, yet no bill or package has been approved to secure our nation from being invaded by criminal foreigners.