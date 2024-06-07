It Looks Like a Trump Juror Discussed the Guilty Verdict With a Family...
Biden’s Bad Habit Rears Its Head During D-Day Address
I Want to Wreak Vengeance on My Enemies
There's Been Another Twist in Trump's New York Case
Biden Tells Israel to Roll Over. Again.
'Show Vote': Senate Dems Orchestrated a Legislative Trap for Republicans. It Didn't Fool...
Number of Illegal Aliens From Far-Flung Nations Continues to Surge
Illegal Immigrant Accused of Heinous Crime Released Into the U.S. Under Joe Biden
U.S. Set to Send New Million Dollar Aid Package to Ukraine
North Dakota Sounds Off on the Crisis at the Northern Border
Jim Jordan Demands Interview With Top Prosecutor on Mar-a-Lago Case
Nearly Half of Americans Believe Young People Are Being Influenced to Identify as...
Here Are Some of the Illegal Aliens Apprehended This Week
Footage Shows Air Canada Jet in Flames Shortly After Takeoff
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Apologizes to Zelensky for Not Cutting a Check to Ukraine Soon Enough for His Liking

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 07, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden practically begged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to forgive him for the months-long congressional delay in U.S. weapons for the country. 

Advertisement

Friday marked the first time the president has publicly apologized to Zelensky as he asked for the U.S. to support Ukraine “like it was during World War II.”

Without getting down on his hands and kissing Zelensky’s feet, Biden profusely apologized for not knowing if more money would arrive on Zelensky's doorstep as Republicans in Congress held up a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine for six months. GOP lawmakers halted the passing of the package because they argued any U.S. funds should go toward securing America’s own borders before giving it to a foreign leader. 

“We’re still in. Completely. Thoroughly,” Biden assured Ukrainians. 

The United States has been the biggest supplier of wartime support for Ukraine since Russia invaded the country over two years ago. In total, the U.S. has allocated $113.4 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine. 

Zelensky stressed that the war with Russia is far from over, pleading with Americans to keep the Ukrainian flag bumper stickers stuck to the back of their cars and the "We Support Ukraine" signs on their front lawn, as he asked U.S. citizens to support the millions of their taxpayer dollars go to him. 

Recommended

It Looks Like a Trump Juror Discussed the Guilty Verdict With a Family Member Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“It’s very important that in this unity, United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine like it was during World War II,” Zelensky said. “How the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe. And we count on your continuing support in standing with us shoulder to shoulder.”

Biden and Zelensky’s meeting comes after U.S. officials confirmed that Ukraine will receive a $225 million aid package that includes ammunition, munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), mortar systems, and artillery rounds. It also will provide the country with Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, 155mm Howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, and demolition materials. 

In April, Zelensky confirmed that he and the U.S. government are “working on a bilateral security agreement” that would force Washington to provide the foreign country with military, economic, and political support for the next decade. 

Tags: UKRAINE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Looks Like a Trump Juror Discussed the Guilty Verdict With a Family Member Matt Vespa
There's Been Another Twist in Trump's New York Case Spencer Brown
LIVE: Day 5 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Biden’s Bad Habit Rears Its Head During D-Day Address Matt Vespa
The Myth That Biden Had Nothing to Do With the Prosecutions of Trump Victor Davis Hanson
A New 'Miss Maryland USA' Was Crowned. Here's the Catch. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Looks Like a Trump Juror Discussed the Guilty Verdict With a Family Member Matt Vespa
Advertisement