Joe Biden Apologizes to Zelensky for Not Cutting a Check to Ukraine Soon Enough for His Liking

President Joe Biden practically begged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to forgive him for the months-long congressional delay in U.S. weapons for the country.

Friday marked the first time the president has publicly apologized to Zelensky as he asked for the U.S. to support Ukraine “like it was during World War II.”

Without getting down on his hands and kissing Zelensky’s feet, Biden profusely apologized for not knowing if more money would arrive on Zelensky's doorstep as Republicans in Congress held up a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine for six months. GOP lawmakers halted the passing of the package because they argued any U.S. funds should go toward securing America’s own borders before giving it to a foreign leader.

“We’re still in. Completely. Thoroughly,” Biden assured Ukrainians.

The United States has been the biggest supplier of wartime support for Ukraine since Russia invaded the country over two years ago. In total, the U.S. has allocated $113.4 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that the war with Russia is far from over, pleading with Americans to keep the Ukrainian flag bumper stickers stuck to the back of their cars and the "We Support Ukraine" signs on their front lawn, as he asked U.S. citizens to support the millions of their taxpayer dollars go to him.

“It’s very important that in this unity, United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine like it was during World War II,” Zelensky said. “How the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe. And we count on your continuing support in standing with us shoulder to shoulder.”

Biden and Zelensky’s meeting comes after U.S. officials confirmed that Ukraine will receive a $225 million aid package that includes ammunition, munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), mortar systems, and artillery rounds. It also will provide the country with Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, 155mm Howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, and demolition materials.

In April, Zelensky confirmed that he and the U.S. government are “working on a bilateral security agreement” that would force Washington to provide the foreign country with military, economic, and political support for the next decade.