Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plan to Take on Justice System Following Trump Conviction

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is taking action to hold the corrupt justice system accountable after former President Donald Trump was convicted last week.

Johnson announced a “three-pronged approach” on Tuesday that aims to crack down on the Department of Justice’s “weaponization” against Trump.

The proposal comes after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, as well as two federal cases led by special counsel Jack Smith and charges in Fulton County, Georgia led by District Attorney Fani Willis.

The plan will focus on three pillars, including the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority. Johnson reportedly briefed Trump on the plan ahead of announcing it to the House GOP conference.

Democrats are using the judicial system to go after President Trump.



It’s a new and dangerous low.



This goes against the very core of who we are as a nation. pic.twitter.com/YuguOhRdNB — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) June 4, 2024

“We’re going to do everything we can, everything within our scope of our responsibility in the Congress, to address it appropriately. And I announced this morning to our conference, we're working on a three-pronged approach," Johnson told reporters. “We’re looking at various approaches to what can be done here through the appropriations process, through the legislative process, through bills that will be advancing through our committees and put on the floor for passage and through oversight. All those things will be happening vigorously.”

Johnson stressed that the stakes of the nation’s future are too high to not do anything about the weaponization of the justice system, and “because people are losing faith in our institutions.”

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital that he understood Johnson’s timeline for his strategy to include both the next six months, while the House GOP still holds its razor-thin majority, and next year, assuming they keep the chamber from flipping to Democratic control. The South Carolina Republican said Johnson did not raise the issue of a President Biden impeachment, however, despite Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threats to force a vote on the matter. Jackson said Johnson also pointed out that the chairs of the relevant committees – like Oversight, Judiciary, and Appropriations – were already exploring ways to crack down on the DOJ. Jackson suggested Johnson was looking at a shorter timeline but said the speaker did not give specifics on the matter. Via Fox News Digital.

Jackson noted that the takedown of the DOJ won’t happen immediately, but stressed that the GOP was doing everything in its power to stop the weaponization against Trump as well as conservatives.

However, he did say that the American people be in the loop of a timeline, adding that he “know[s] there are people that are anxious, myself included, to see something happen. So it’ll be soon.”