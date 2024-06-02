Black Voter Pushes Back on CNN, Says Trump Verdict Makes Him ‘More Relatable’

The Left’s plan of trying to make President Joe Biden seem more likable by making former President Donald Trump a “convicted felon,” looks to already be backfiring.

An undecided swing state voter pushed back on CNN when the left-wing outlet tried to get him to say he wouldn't vote for Trump after 12 Manhattan jurors found him guilty of falsifying business records during the 2016 election.

Instead, undecided voter Rudolph Richardson said the political persecution of Trump made him “more relatable.”

“I know what’s coming. Everybody knows what’s coming,” Richardson said.

“Really?” CNN correspondent Danny Freeman asked.

“Yeah. You can‘t escape the mousetrap every time,” Richardson replied, saying that he voted for Biden in 2020.

Freeman pressured Richardson into saying he wouldn't vote for Trump given the circumstances. However, the voter said that it made the 45th president appear more likable than ever before.

“Could you imagine voting for someone who has been convicted of felonies?” Freeman asked.

“I don’t judge. I‘ll never judge so — it’s all if you do right. Like I said, if you do what you say you’re going to do. I‘m more straightforward, if you gonna do what you say you’re gonna do then that’s the horse you gotta go with,” Richardson insisted.

Another person the outlet talked to said that “justice was just thrown out the window,” adding that DC should be focusing on what is actually important, such as the border and the economy.

A poll conducted by the Daily Mail and J.L. Partners, 22 percent of voters now view Trump more favorably, while only 16 percent view him more negatively.

The poll also found a four-point net positive impact for Trump among independent voters, proving that the sham trial could have a "reverse effect” and backfire on Democrats.