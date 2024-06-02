This Liberal Commentator's Views on Hamas Has to Be Peak Historical Illiteracy
The Latest DOJ Reason for Refusing to Turn Over Biden-Hur Audio Tapes Is...
Is Politico Serious With This Headline About Alvin Bragg?
How the Crowd Reacted When Donald Trump Appeared at UFC 302
Democrats Deserve Everything Bad That Comes Their Way…And More
The Trump VP Will Be…
Democrats’ Bogus Lawfare Takedowns Rooted In Fear and Loathing
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 220: What the Bible Says About Love
If Ignorance is Bliss, with the Trump Verdict, Liberals Are Euphoric
An IRS Thief Stripped Privacy From "Tens of Thousands" of Americans. Here's How...
How the Mexican President Is Helping Joe Biden Win the Election
Fetterman Has Something to Say About Biden's Weak Ceasefire Proposal
What Happens to Trump's Secret Service If Corrupt Judge Puts Him In Jail?
Mitt Romney Has Two Words for Alvin Bragg
Tipsheet

Black Voter Pushes Back on CNN, Says Trump Verdict Makes Him ‘More Relatable’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 02, 2024 4:00 PM

The Left’s plan of trying to make President Joe Biden seem more likable by making former President Donald Trump a “convicted felon,” looks to already be backfiring. 

Advertisement

An undecided swing state voter pushed back on CNN when the left-wing outlet tried to get him to say he wouldn't vote for Trump after 12 Manhattan jurors found him guilty of falsifying business records during the 2016 election. 

Instead, undecided voter Rudolph Richardson said the political persecution of Trump made him “more relatable.”

“I know what’s coming. Everybody knows what’s coming,” Richardson said.

“Really?” CNN correspondent Danny Freeman asked.

“Yeah. You can‘t escape the mousetrap every time,” Richardson replied, saying that he voted for Biden in 2020.

Freeman pressured Richardson into saying he wouldn't vote for Trump given the circumstances. However, the voter said that it made the 45th president appear more likable than ever before. 

“Could you imagine voting for someone who has been convicted of felonies?” Freeman asked.

“I don’t judge. I‘ll never judge so — it’s all if you do right. Like I said, if you do what you say you’re going to do. I‘m more straightforward, if you gonna do what you say you’re gonna do then that’s the horse you gotta go with,” Richardson insisted. 

Recommended

The Trump VP Will Be… Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

Another person the outlet talked to said that “justice was just thrown out the window,” adding that DC should be focusing on what is actually important, such as the border and the economy. 

A poll conducted by the Daily Mail and J.L. Partners, 22 percent of voters now view Trump more favorably, while only 16 percent view him more negatively. 

The poll also found a four-point net positive impact for Trump among independent voters, proving that the sham trial could have a "reverse effect” and backfire on Democrats. 

Tags: TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump VP Will Be… Kevin McCullough
What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
An IRS Thief Stripped Privacy From "Tens of Thousands" of Americans. Here's How the Government Responded. Jamie Parsons
Is Politico Serious With This Headline About Alvin Bragg? Matt Vespa
This Liberal Commentator's Views on Hamas Has to Be Peak Historical Illiteracy Matt Vespa
Democrats Deserve Everything Bad That Comes Their Way…And More Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Trump VP Will Be… Kevin McCullough
Advertisement