Here's How George Soros' Son Wants Democrats to Refer to Trump Now

Democrats plan to make former President Donald Trump’s conviction as its new slogan ahead of the 2024 history-making November election.

Far-left progressive mega-donor George Soros’ son wants Americans to be reminded every single day that Trump was found guilty of 34 counts for falsifying business records in a sham trial.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Alexander Soros said that “Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity.”

“Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!" Soros added.

Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity. Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country! ⁦⁦ https://t.co/WLLMWatlkP — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) May 31, 2024

The corrupt Soros clan has been one of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, in attempts to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot.

Earlier this year, Soros cut a $60 million check for a super PAC that boosts Democrats.

He also gave $3.8 million to an anti-GOP group, the third-biggest super PAC attacking Trump in 2020.

Soros has long advocated for criminal justice reform and donated money to Color of Change, which helps campaign for liberal prosecutors.

Fox News previously reported that George Soros gave Color of Change PAC $1 million in 2021, which spent a significant sum in support of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's candidacy. Fox News Digital reviewed campaign finance records that showed his son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Jennifer Allan Soros donated directly to the then-candidate's campaign. Via Fox News Digital.

Trump blamed Soros for the “rigged” trial that led to a guilty verdict on Thursday. He accused “Soros-backed DA” Bragg of politically attacking him in an attempt to derail the nation.

President Trump said it best about Democrats weaponizing the court system: it was a “disgraceful trial.”