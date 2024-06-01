Democrat Urges Gov. Hochul to Pardon Trump for the Sake of 'Our Country'

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) has called on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to pardon former President Donald Trump for the sake of the United States.

In a case brought by progressive District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim.@GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country. — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) June 1, 2024

Phillips warned that a harsh sentence for Trump would make Americans view him as a martyr and backfire on the Democratic Party in the 2024 election.

Although Phillips made it clear he was not trying to defend Trump-- calling him a serial liar and a cheater-- the Democrat cautioned that his conviction would make Trump supporters come out of the woodwork.

You think pardoning is stupid?



Making him a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid. (Election charges are entirely different.)



It’s energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost. — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) June 1, 2024

Just hours after the Thursday verdict was announced, the Trump campaign revealed that it had received $52.8 million in donations.

In comparison, during the 2016 election cycle, the largest fundraising haul in history at that point was just $16 million.

Trump called the sham trial “rigged” and “disgraceful,” saying that the real verdict will be on November 5.