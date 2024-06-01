The View's Sunny Hostin Thinks This Voter Bloc Will Save Biden
Insurrection: Pro-Hamas Supporters Tried to Seize Brooklyn Museum
And Trump's Single-Day Fundraising Haul Post-Hush Money Verdict Is...
Trade Association Planning to Give De Niro an Award Changed Its Mind After...
Medicaid's Mission Creep Is Hurting the Poor and Disabled
Living In a Free Society Is Not a Passive Endeavor
'Strongly Worded Statements Are Not Enough': GOP Senators Vow to Not Cooperate With...
Here's How George Soros' Son Wants Democrats to Refer to Trump Now
Good and Evil and the November Ballot
What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF...
The Hidden Message in Biden’s Morehouse College Speech
Schumer's Latest Giveaway To Climate Extremists
Why Do Despots Feel They Need Legitimacy?
'It's the Economy, Stupid!'
Tipsheet

Biden Struggles to Put On Football Helmet As Entire KC Chiefs’ Team Laughs at Him

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 01, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden had another senior moment on Friday after he struggled to put on a football helmet while hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House. 

Advertisement

The 81-year-old president attempted to put on a Chiefs helmet that team members presented him. However, it appeared to get stuck on him forcing a few of the players to help with it. 

Star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were seen chuckling in the background as Biden showed his age. 

Among the players present at the White House was Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who recently received major backlash for giving a pro-life, pro-family, pro-Catholic commencement speech at Benedictine College. 

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement

Biden has been hit with criticism over his old age, with polls finding that the majority of Americans think he is too old to serve another four years in the White House. 

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 86 percent of Americans believe Biden mentally and physically is unable to efficiently serve as president. 

Even an overwhelming 73 percent of Democrats think Biden is too old, according to the survey. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
'Strongly Worded Statements Are Not Enough': GOP Senators Vow to Not Cooperate With Democrats Rebecca Downs
America Is Not Yet Rome, But Democrats Better Worry That It Is Going That Way Kurt Schlichter
What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Pens Damning Article About the Trump Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
The View's Sunny Hostin Thinks This Voter Bloc Will Save Biden Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement