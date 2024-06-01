Biden Struggles to Put On Football Helmet As Entire KC Chiefs’ Team Laughs at Him

President Joe Biden had another senior moment on Friday after he struggled to put on a football helmet while hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House.

The 81-year-old president attempted to put on a Chiefs helmet that team members presented him. However, it appeared to get stuck on him forcing a few of the players to help with it.

Star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were seen chuckling in the background as Biden showed his age.

Among the players present at the White House was Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who recently received major backlash for giving a pro-life, pro-family, pro-Catholic commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Biden has been hit with criticism over his old age, with polls finding that the majority of Americans think he is too old to serve another four years in the White House.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 86 percent of Americans believe Biden mentally and physically is unable to efficiently serve as president.

Even an overwhelming 73 percent of Democrats think Biden is too old, according to the survey.