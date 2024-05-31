CNN Analyst Predicts Trump's Conviction Will Be Overturned Due to 'Number of Significant Issues'

CNN legal analyst Mark O’Mara predicted that former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict will be appealed due to a “number of significant issues.”

O’Mara said that the odds are in Trump’s favor after 12 jurors found the former president guilty in a sham case regarding 34 charges brought against him in the New York hush money trial.

He suggested that the trial was handled unprofessionally and therefore will grant Trump a successful appeal. O’Mara put aside the fact that the case involved Trump and claimed that Judge Juan Merchan did not deliver a fair and honest trial.

“We don’t talk about Donald Trump anymore. We talk about the defensibility case and whether or not the judge did everything the judge was supposed to do to ensure a fair trial, unaffected by the outside world,” O’Mara said. “And I’ve complained… that the idea that this jury wasn’t sequestered, not even during their deliberations, not to mention for that week before between trial and closings, I think that’s a massive mistake.”

The former attorney explained that the Trump team could argue against several things that may have influenced the jurors’ decision to convict the 45th president.

"The defense is going to follow the trail of every one of these jurors when they find out who they are and how they are, where they drove, what they did, every billboard that they saw, all of that, and that’s going to be the fodder for appeals that this jury was infected by negativity that this judge didn’t protect their client from,” he continued.

On Friday, Trump addressed a group of reporters in the Trump Tower lobby in Manhattan that he would be appealing the jury’s decision, labeling the sham trial as “rigged” and an attempt by Democrats to keep him out of the White House.

However, he will have to wait until his July 11 sentencing to do so.

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone,” Trump said. “We're going to be appealing this scam.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) predicted Trump’s conviction would eventually be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think they’ll set this straight, but it's going to take a while," Johnson told Fox News.