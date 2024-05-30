Alvin Bragg Claims He Was Doing 'His Job,' Praises the Jurors After Finding Trump Guilty In Sham Trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reacted to the guilty verdict of former President Donald Trump’s sham “hush money” criminal trial, claiming he “did his job.”

Bragg was unsurprisingly pleased with the outcome of his political persecution against Trump, saying that the jury found the former president guilty based on “evidence and the law.” His comments contradict millions of reactions that accuse the DA of politically attacking Trump in an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election.

“While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict in the same manner as any other case that comes through the courtroom doors,” Bragg said on Thursday. “By following the facts, and the law, and doing so without fear or favor.”

D.A. Alvin Bragg (a corrupt, deranged moron): "I did my job."



His "job" was to convict of President Trump of anything, no matter the cost and no matter the truth — but the joke is on him because in November, President Trump gets the last laugh. pic.twitter.com/6LSfCPOxYv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2024

Bragg did not mention whether he would ask the judge for a prison sentence, only saying that his team would speak instead in court filings.

Trump is expected to be sentenced on “July 11— just four days before the Republican National Convention where he is set to receive the party's nomination for president.

Bragg hailed the 12 jurors who he claimed upheld the “cornerstone” of the nation’s judicial system.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the jury for its service," he continued. “Jurors perform a fundamental civic duty. Their service is literally the cornerstone of our judicial system. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury, and the jury has spoken."

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly called for Bragg to be disbarred, saying that the Democratic Party “will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital following the verdict, Trump said the day will leave a “scar” on the New York justice system and promised Americans he will "keep fighting” for the country.

He reiterated earlier comments where he said that November 5, election day, will be “the most important day in the history of our country."

“The whole thing was rigged from day one — from the venue to the judge," he told the outlet. “But I’ve never had support like this. We couldn’t get a fair trial. It’s a sad day for New York and a sad day for the country."