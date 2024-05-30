Democrats Suffer Another Loss in Obsession Over Alito Recusal
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump GUILTY in New York 'Trial'
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American...
Trump Campaign Donation Page Temporarily Crashes After Guilty Verdict Announced
Former Obama Adviser Has One Question After Disastrous De Niro Press Conference
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls?
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict
Social Media Reacts to Trump 'Sham' Verdict: 'RIP America'
Donald Trump's Family Reacts to Guilty Verdict
Here's How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to the Trump Verdict
Drug Cartel Guilty of Murdering American Mothers, 14 Children Takes Legal Turn
'A Travesty of Justice': Top House Republicans Weigh In on Trump 'Guilty' Verdict...
Trump Reacts to Guilty Verdict: 'Will Fight Until the End'
MSNBC Legal Analyst Has a 'Man Crush' On Trump Judge, Claims Jurors Do...
Tipsheet

Alvin Bragg Claims He Was Doing 'His Job,' Praises the Jurors After Finding Trump Guilty In Sham Trial

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 30, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reacted to the guilty verdict of former President Donald Trump’s sham “hush money” criminal trial, claiming he “did his job.” 

Advertisement

Bragg was unsurprisingly pleased with the outcome of his political persecution against Trump, saying that the jury found the former president guilty based on “evidence and the law.” His comments contradict millions of reactions that accuse the DA of politically attacking Trump in an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election. 

“While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict in the same manner as any other case that comes through the courtroom doors,” Bragg said on Thursday. “By following the facts, and the law, and doing so without fear or favor.” 

Bragg did not mention whether he would ask the judge for a prison sentence, only saying that his team would speak instead in court filings.

Trump is expected to be sentenced on “July 11— just four days before the Republican National Convention where he is set to receive the party's nomination for president.

Bragg hailed the 12 jurors who he claimed upheld the “cornerstone” of the nation’s judicial system. 

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement

“First and foremost, I want to thank the jury for its service," he continued. “Jurors perform a fundamental civic duty. Their service is literally the cornerstone of our judicial system. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury, and the jury has spoken." 

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly called for Bragg to be disbarred, saying that the Democratic Party “will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election.” 

In an interview with Fox News Digital following the verdict, Trump said the day will leave a “scar” on the New York justice system and promised Americans he will "keep fighting” for the country.

He reiterated earlier comments where he said that November 5, election day, will be “the most important day in the history of our country." 

“The whole thing was rigged from day one — from the venue to the judge," he told the outlet. “But I’ve never had support like this. We couldn’t get a fair trial. It’s a sad day for New York and a sad day for the country." 

Tags: TRUMP ALVIN BRAGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls? Jamie Parsons
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump GUILTY in New York 'Trial' Katie Pavlich
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American History' Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Did Not Just Say That About Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement