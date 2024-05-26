Trumps Makes Surprising Remarks About Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump made surprising remarks about his GOP 2024 rival and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) after she said she’d vote for him in November.

Haley expressed her disappointment with President Joe Biden’s job in office, saying his term has been “a catastrophe” for the country.

On the contrary, Haley said that despite Trump not being “perfect on [his] policies,” she would vote for him given the state of the U.S. under Biden.

In response, Trump suggested he may bring Haley on his team if he secures the 2024 election, adding that he appreciated what the former governor said about him.

“Well, I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts, I appreciated what she said,” Trump said. “You know, we had a nasty campaign, it was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely.”

Trump said that he and Haley have many of the same ideas and thoughts, but stressed that she needs to have a spot on his vice president shortlist.

“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!” The 2024 hopeful wrote on Truth Social.

Haley cited the Biden border crisis as a top reason why she will be backing Trump in November, as well as a “president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt, not more.”

It has been said that Haley garnered the votes of Republicans and Independents who did not vote for Trump or Biden. After she dropped out of the race, the Biden campaign said it would be reaching out to Haley supporters in an effort to secure their votes.