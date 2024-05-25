Mayhem Has Engulfed This Distant French Territory
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer Admits Democrats’ 'Ultimate Goal,' And It's Not Good

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 25, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed the Democrat Party’s plans to open the door for every illegal immigrant entering the United States to receive citizenship. 

On Friday, while addressing reporters, Schumer said that “our ultimate goal” is to grant U.S. citizenship to every illegal alien in the country. 

Many speculate the reason Democrats don’t want President Joe Biden to secure the border is because they need their votes for the 81-year-old geriatric president to win another four years in office. 

Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) insisted that leaving the border wide open is all about “control” and “power” that is used to get illegal immigrants registered to vote and cast their ballot for Biden. 

In addition, the New York Post reported that illegal aliens are storming the southern border as quickly as possible before the November election— anticipating a Trump win. 

“If it’s Trump, it doesn’t matter how much I work or want to work. They won’t let me in,” one illegal immigrant told The Free Press. 

Former President Donald Trump declared that his administration plans to deport nearly 20 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. using local law enforcement, the National Guard, and the military should he win the election. 

Schumer’s comments come after his border bill failed a second time in the Senate this week. 

New Video of Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Paints a Very Different Picture Matt Vespa
In a 43-50 vote, the “immigration” bill, dubbed by Johnson, was struck down by senators who said the legislation would have been “worse than doing nothing.” 

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called the Schumer-backed bill an "election year political stunt.” Meanwhile, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) claimed the senators were playing “political games” rather than focusing on delivering results. 

Since Biden has entered office, nearly 17 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. On day one of Biden’s term, the president halted deportations, stopped border wall construction, Ended the Trump-era Remain In Mexico policy and Title 42, and reinstated a catch-and-release program. 


