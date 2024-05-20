The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism
‘No Sign of Life’ at Crash Site of Helicopter Carrying Iranian President

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 20, 2024 12:17 AM
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

State TV confirmed that there was “no sign of life” at the site of the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Rasi. 

The crash site was across a steep valley and rescuers have not yet reached it, according to state media.

As the sun rose on Monday, rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of roughly 1.25 miles, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand told state media. 

The officials had been missing for more than 12 hours when the helicopter was observed. Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian were traveling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province when the helicopter made what state TV described as a "hard landing" near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, roughly 375 miles northwest of Tehran. State TV later said it crashed further east near the village of Uzi, although details remained contradictory. Via Fox News Digital 

Hard-liners urged viewers to pray as soldiers can be heard saying “There it is, we found it” in footage from the IRNA as they approached the helicopter crash site. The footage captured the helicopter tail and debris around the area. 

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iranians to pray saying, “We hope that God the Almighty returns the dear president and his colleagues in full health to the arms of the nation.”

Some media reports referred to the incident as a “crash,” with others calling it a “hard landing.”

The crash comes as Iran and Khamenei had just launched a drone and missile attack on Israel. 

