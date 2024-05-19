BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed
Democrat State Caught Housing Illegal Immigrant Children In Hotels With Sex Offender

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 19, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Massachusetts reportedly housed illegal immigrant children in hotels with registered sex offenders as the state grapples with the influx of illegal aliens. 

In an investigation by the Boston Globe, the state failed to vet migrant shelters and placed hundreds of homeless immigrant families in at least six different locations with sex predators convicted of crimes against minors, including pornography, rape, and assault. 

“For the past month, the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities — the agency that oversees the program for sheltering homeless families — has rebuffed the Globe’s requests for information about sex offenders in shelters," the outlet wrote. "The Globe requested the information as part of an in-depth review because the agency’s contracts require hotel providers to screen for sex offenders but not to bar them."

After the Globe requested a comment from Gov. Maura Healey’s (D-Mass.) Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, the agency confirmed that it was in the process of removing the sex offenders from the shelters. 

The outlet noted that none of the sex predators are illegal immigrants. 

“The safety and wellbeing of the 7,500 families in Emergency Assistance shelter is a priority for our administration,” a spokesman for the agency, Keven Connor, told the outlet. “We will continue to take all possible steps to ensure the safety of EA residents and carefully review any situation that comes before us to act quickly to protect families.”

The investigation also found that four of the five sex offenders living in the same building as immigrant children worked at the hotels. 

In March, a 15-year-old girl was raped by a Haitian illegal immigrant at one of the hotels. 

The state has spent more than $1 billion to house immigrant families, with 23,000 illegal aliens in need of shelter.

